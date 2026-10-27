Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day: How the Role of the Ukrainian Language Has Changed Since the Start of the Full-Scale War

October 27 is Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day in Ukraine. Over the years of full-scale war, Ukrainian has become more prominent in everyday communication, education, the media, and the digital sphere. At the same time, language habits are changing unevenly: while there is more Ukrainian-language content on social media, the shift to the official language in family communication and in certain regions is happening gradually.

The internet has become one of the main drivers of these changes. Ukrainian-language videos, blogs, podcasts, online media, and educational materials create an environment where people can access information, learn, and be entertained in their native language. At the same time, the development of digital platforms and artificial intelligence raises new questions: to what extent is Ukrainian represented in search engines, do language models handle it effectively, and why do search results sometimes not match the language of the query?

The issue of Google’s Russian-language search results was recently raised by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. She reported that an official complaint had been filed with the company’s headquarters regarding instances where the search engine returns results in Russian for Ukrainian queries.

UA.News explains why Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day is celebrated on October 27, how Ukrainians’ language habits have changed since 2022, and what place the Ukrainian language occupies in the digital space.

Why Ukrainian Writing and Language Day Is Celebrated on October 27

Ukrainian Writing and Language Day was established in 1997. It was originally celebrated on November 9—the day honoring the memory of the Venerable Nestor the Chronicler, who is traditionally associated with the development of the ancient written tradition in Ukrainian lands.

In 2023, the date was moved to October 27 following the transition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church to the New Julian calendar. The holiday is intended to draw attention to Ukrainian writing, literature, and the development of the national language. It also serves as a reminder of the historical circumstances under which Ukrainian culture developed for a long time amid restrictions, and the use of Ukrainian in education, publishing, and public life was repeatedly subject to political pressure.

One of the most famous traditions of this day is the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity. It was launched by the Ukrainian Radio team in 2000. Since then, the event has grown into a large-scale occasion involving people in various regions of Ukraine and abroad.

In 2026, the radio dictation took place on October 27 at 11:00 a.m. The text, titled “The Letter That Never Ends,” was written by author and veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Artur Dron. It was read by Artur Proydakov, a teacher of Ukrainian language and literature, and Dasha Astafieva, a singer and volunteer.

How Full-Scale War Changed Ukrainians’ Language Habits

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the language issue took on new social significance. For some Ukrainians, the shift to the official language became a way to distance themselves from the Russian cultural sphere, uphold Ukrainian identity, and use the language more consistently in everyday life.

Sociological studies also confirm these changes. In February–March 2025, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted a nationwide survey involving 1,029 adult citizens of Ukraine in government-controlled territory. According to the results, 63% of respondents reported that they speak Ukrainian at home, 13% speak Russian, and another 19% use both languages in roughly equal measure.

By comparison, in 2020, 52% of respondents cited Ukrainian as their primary language of communication at home, while 25% cited Russian. Thus, over the past five years, the share of those who primarily speak Ukrainian at home has increased by 11 percentage points, while the share of Russian speakers has decreased by 12 points.

At the same time, these figures do not mean that the shift to Ukrainian has occurred uniformly across all regions. According to the same study, in the western part of the country, the proportion of people who speak Ukrainian at home remained at 85%. In the central regions, it rose from 62% in 2020 to 68% in 2025. In the south, the figure increased from 22% to 39%, and in the east—from 17% to 29%.

Language habits change not only because of personal decisions. They are influenced by family environment, work, education, media consumption, and social circles. Some people are transitioning to Ukrainian gradually: first using it at work or in public places, and later in conversations with friends and family.

Therefore, it is important to distinguish between attitudes toward Ukrainian and actual language practices. A person may support Ukrainian’s status as the official language, consume Ukrainian-language content, and at the same time continue to speak Russian at home. Changes in different spheres occur at different rates, and sociological studies make it possible to track these dynamics.

The Ukrainian Language on Social Media: What the Research Shows

One of the most noticeable changes in recent years has been the increase in Ukrainian-language content on social media. Ukrainian is increasingly heard in videos, entertainment formats, blogs, podcasts, tech reviews, educational projects, and gaming streams.

According to a study by the Center for Content Analysis, released in December 2025, Ukrainian outnumbered Russian in the overall volume of social media posts. In the study, which covered Facebook, X, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms, Ukrainian accounted for 70% of the posts, while Russian accounted for 30%. A year earlier, the ratio was 56% to 44%.

For the analysis, researchers collected approximately 1.3 million posts published between September 15 and October 14, 2025, by users who listed Ukraine or Ukrainian regions as their location in their profiles. The authors determined the language ratio based on the frequency of use of lexemes characteristic of Ukrainian and Russian.

Particularly noticeable changes were recorded on video platforms. According to the study, the share of Ukrainian-language content on YouTube reached 62%. On TikTok, it stood at 76%, compared to 47% in 2024. This indicates that Ukrainian is being used more and more actively not only in news and educational materials but also in entertainment content consumed by young audiences.

Researchers also noted regional differences. In the five western regions, the share of Ukrainian-language posts reached at least 97%. In Kyiv, it rose to 77%. Meanwhile, in the Odesa region, Ukrainian accounted for 44% of the posts analyzed, while Russian accounted for 56%.

The increase in the number of Ukrainian-language posts is significant for several reasons. First, users have more opportunities to consume information and enjoy entertainment in Ukrainian. Second, content creators can develop their own projects and build an audience around the official language.

Third, social media influences young people’s language habits: when popular bloggers, music, comedy, gaming streams, and educational materials are available in Ukrainian, it becomes the natural language not only for learning or official communications but also for everyday leisure activities.

The Language Ombudsman contacted Google regarding Russian-language search results

The issue of the Ukrainian language’s presence in the digital space has extended beyond social media. In October 2026, Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, reported that she had contacted Google’s headquarters regarding instances where the search engine displays Russian-language results in response to queries in Ukrainian.

According to the ombudswoman, Ukrainian military personnel and veterans had drawn attention to the problem. They reported instances where a user enters a query in Ukrainian but receives Russian-language pages. Ivanovska cited the user’s geographic location—which search algorithms take into account—as one possible factor.

The mere appearance of a Russian-language result does not necessarily mean that the search engine is ignoring the language of the query. Results can be influenced by the availability of content, its relevance, user settings, region, and other signals that search algorithms take into account.

However, the ombudswoman’s appeal raises a broader question: does a person searching for information in Ukrainian have sufficient opportunities to receive high-quality answers in that language?

This is important not only from the perspective of convenience. Search engines are one of the primary ways to access information, educational materials, government services, and news. If Ukrainian-language pages are underrepresented or less visible than content in other languages, users may be more likely to turn to Russian-language sources even when they consciously formulate their search query in Ukrainian.

Why Ukraine Needs a State Electronic Thesaurus of the Ukrainian Language

Another area that Olena Ivanovska identified as strategic is the creation of a national electronic thesaurus of the Ukrainian language. According to her, the resource should cover word forms and dialects and can be used, in particular, to improve the training of large language models that underpin modern artificial intelligence systems.

A thesaurus is a structured linguistic resource that helps organize words, their meanings, and the relationships between concepts. For digital tools, such data can be useful in text analysis, information retrieval, speech recognition, and the creation of language models.

Ukrainian has its own grammatical features, declensions, idioms, dialects, and cultural contexts. Therefore, high-quality AI performance in Ukrainian requires more than just the ability to generate grammatically correct sentences. The system must understand the meaning of words in a specific context, distinguish between formal and colloquial styles, handle Ukrainian names and geographical terms correctly, and avoid mechanically transferring constructions from other languages.

One of the challenges remains the uneven distribution of digital data. If a particular language is underrepresented in training corpora compared to others, the model may perform less well with its rare vocabulary, dialects, or specialized terminology. At the same time, quality depends on the specific tool, the volume and quality of training materials, and how the tool is used.

The development of Ukrainian in technology requires collaboration among government agencies, researchers, linguists, developers, and the media. Not only dictionaries and thesauri are important, but also open language corpora, high-quality datasets, text-checking tools, and resources for Ukrainian speech recognition.

At the same time, artificial intelligence opens up additional possibilities. It can help edit texts, create subtitles, recognize speech, translate materials, and make digital content more accessible. However, automated systems do not always convey meaning accurately, so important texts require proofreading and editorial work.

Why the Presence of Ukrainian in the Digital Space Matters

The digital space has long ceased to be merely a place for communication. People use it to learn, work, access government services, purchase goods, search for information, and interact with technology. Therefore, the language in which these capabilities are available influences users’ everyday experiences.

A Ukrainian version of a website, app, or online service is more than just a translation of the menu. It is important that users be able to fully perform the necessary actions, receive clear messages, find information, and contact support in the official language.

Ukrainian legislation sets requirements for the use of the official language in various areas, particularly in businesses’ online presence and customer service. However, having a Ukrainian-language version does not in itself guarantee an equally high-quality experience. The translation may be incomplete, instructions may be outdated, and automated messages may contain errors or unnatural phrasing. For complex services, it is important not only to translate the interface but also to adapt the terminology, context, and interaction logic.

Equally important is the discoverability of information in search engines. If Ukrainian-language content is published regularly, properly structured, and addresses users’ queries, it has a better chance of being found. This applies to news, educational materials, instructions, reviews, popular science articles, and professional resources.

The quality of such content determines whether a person will be able to find an answer to a specific question in Ukrainian, understand a technology, or obtain the service they need. If information is lacking, users may switch to other languages, even if they prefer Ukrainian in their daily lives.

What Language Challenges Remain

Despite the growing presence of Ukrainian in public and digital spaces, change is not happening at the same pace everywhere. Differences in language practices persist across different regions, families, and professional circles. Some people use Ukrainian in formal settings but revert to another language in private conversations.

Another challenge is the availability of high-quality content for diverse audiences. Ukrainian is needed not only for news and official announcements, but also for contemporary fiction, scientific explanations, professional courses, entertainment projects, children’s materials, and specialized resources. The wider the selection, the easier it is to use the official language in all areas of life.

Language quality deserves special attention. The growing number of publications is not always accompanied by proper editing. Machine translations, calques, errors, and incorrect use of terminology can spread quickly, especially on social media. This creates a need for accessible dictionaries, editing tools, language consulting, and high-quality educational resources.

At the same time, support for Ukrainian is not limited to correcting errors or formal compliance with requirements. It is important that people be able to easily find the information they need, access services, learn, and communicate in Ukrainian without additional barriers. It is this practical accessibility that determines how fully the language functions in modern society.

How the Ukrainian Language Will Continue to Develop

Ukrainian Writing and Language Day serves as a reminder not only of history but also of the everyday use of Ukrainian. Over the years of full-scale war, the language has strengthened its position in many spheres, and social media and digital platforms have become important venues for its dissemination. At the same time, language habits change gradually, and the presence of Ukrainian on the internet depends on the consistent creation of high-quality content.

The next step may involve not just increasing the number of Ukrainian-language publications, but also expanding the range of topics and formats available in the official language. This applies to education, science, technology, professional communication, and artificial intelligence tools.

An important indicator will be how easily people can access the information they need in Ukrainian, use digital services, and interact with new technologies. After all, a language’s full presence in the modern world is determined not only by its formal status but also by the ability to use it every day—at home, at work, in education, and in the digital space.

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