In 2025, 2,861 cryptocurrency tax returns were filed in Ukraine. This is 16% more than the previous year.

The largest number of declarations involving crypto assets were filed by employees of the National Police, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Among the members of the Verkhovna Rada, 16 out of 391 lawmakers—about 4%—disclosed cryptocurrency holdings in their declarations.

The largest cryptocurrency portfolio among members of parliament was declared by Oleg Bondarenko, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Environmental Policy and Natural Resource Use. It consists of 80 bitcoins, valued at approximately 223 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the lawmaker with the highest declared value reported 278.8 million hryvnias in Bitcoin alone.

More than a quarter of all declarations involving cryptocurrency came from Kyiv—820 documents.

The following regions followed in terms of the number of such declarations:

Kyiv Oblast — 277;

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast — 215;

Kharkiv Oblast — 200;

Lviv Oblast — 174.

It is also noted that, according to the Unified State Register, during the first ten months of 2026, women opened nearly 148,500 new sole proprietorships in Ukraine.

These figures were published by Opendatabot, citing the Unified State Register of Declarations.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy approved the president’s corresponding bill. This was announced on November 24 by People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted, with 287 votes in favor, the first reading of Bill No. 16220, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which amends the procedure for declaring assets and income of certain categories of military personnel during martial law.

Read us on