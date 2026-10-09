A member of the Izyum City Council of the 8th convocation, elected from the banned OPZZh party, was notified in absentia of yet another charge. According to the investigation, he disclosed information about the locations of Ukrainian military personnel and military depots in Izyum.

According to law enforcement, in December 2025, while in Russia, the man posted a video message on Facebook in which he disclosed the locations of Defense Forces units, as well as depots containing ammunition and military equipment. This information could have been used to launch attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The lawmaker is charged with the unauthorized disclosure of information regarding the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine while martial law was in effect. This is the second criminal case against him.

In the treason case, he is being tried in absentia for allegedly, according to the investigation, showed Russian military personnel a detour to Izyum and provided them with information about local volunteers, ATO/JFO veterans, and law enforcement officers.

In September 2022, after the de-occupation of Izyum, the deputy fled to Russia, where, according to the prosecutor’s office, he is hiding from Ukrainian justice.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, a Russian spy network was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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