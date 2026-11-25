In December 2026, Ukraine will celebrate a number of national, military, professional, international, and religious holidays. Among them are Ukrainian Armed Forces Day, Army Day, St. Nicholas Day, Energy Workers’ Day, and Christmas. This month will also honor those who helped clean up the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Ukrainians will ring in the New Year 2027 on the night of Thursday, December 31, into Friday, January 1.

I can also prepare a thematic illustration for an article about the holidays in December 2026.

There will be no additional mandatory days off in December. Due to the state of martial law, the provisions of the Labor Code regarding holidays and non-working days do not apply.

Calendar of Workdays and Days Off

December 2026 has 31 calendar days. With a standard five-day workweek, Ukrainians will have 23 workdays and eight days off.

Workdays: December 1–4, 7–11, 14–18, 21–25, and 28–31 (23 workdays).

Days off: December 5–6, 12–13, 19–20, and 26–27 (eight days off).

In accordance with the Law of Ukraine “On the Organization of Labor Relations Under Martial Law,” public holidays do not constitute grounds for the mandatory granting of additional days off or the rescheduling of workdays.

Christmas, December 25, falls on a Friday this year. Under normal circumstances, this day is a public holiday and a non-working day in accordance with Article 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine. However, during martial law, this provision does not apply.

The last day of the year, December 31, falls on a Thursday and will also be a workday according to the standard schedule. Employers may independently establish additional days off.

In December, Ukraine observes holidays dedicated to military personnel who are carrying out missions to defend the country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

December 4 – Day of the Rocket Forces and Artillery;

December 6 – Ukrainian Armed Forces Day;

December 12 – Day of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of the most important national holidays of the month is Ukrainian Armed Forces Day. The holiday was established to commemorate the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s adoption on December 6, 1991, of the Law of Ukraine “On the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Dates related to the formation of Ukrainian statehood, civil rights, and the commemoration of those who responded to man-made disasters hold a special place in the December calendar:

December 1—the anniversary of the All-Ukrainian referendum on the proclamation of Ukraine’s independence;

December 10 – Human Rights Day;

December 14 – Day of Honoring Those Who Helped Mitigate the Consequences of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Accident;

December 25 – Christmas.

Professional Holidays in December

During the last month of the year, employees of the prosecutor’s office, statistics agencies, local government bodies, the judicial system, and the energy and diplomatic sectors will celebrate their professional holidays.

December 1 – Day of Employees of the Prosecutor’s Office;

December 5 – Statistics Workers’ Day;

December 7 – Local Government Day;

December 15 – Court Employees’ Day;

December 17 – State Enforcement Service Employees’ Day;

December 19 – Lawyers’ Day;

December 22 – Energy Workers’ Day and Ukrainian Diplomatic Service Workers’ Day;

December 24 – Day of Employees of Ukraine’s Archival Institutions;

December 29 – Day of the Information and Media Structures of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine

International Observances in December

December also marks international observances dedicated to human rights, volunteerism, public health, the fight against corruption, and the development of international cooperation.

December 1 – World AIDS Day;

December 2 – International Day for the Abolition of Slavery;

December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities;

December 5 – International Volunteer Day and World Soil Day;

December 7 – International Civil Aviation Day;

December 9 – International Anti-Corruption Day and International Day of Commemoration of the Victims of Genocide;

December 10 – Human Rights Day;

December 11 – International Day of Mountains;

December 12 – International Day of Universal Health Coverage;

December 18 – International Migrants Day;

December 20 – International Day of Human Solidarity;

December 27 – International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

In addition, the second Sunday in December is traditionally celebrated as Charity Day in Ukraine. In 2026, this date falls on December 13.