The State Policy Committee will investigate the Cherkasy Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) for ties to the Russian Orthodox Church

On November 13, a research team from the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience will begin an investigation into the administration of the Cherkasy Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate). Experts will determine whether there are signs that the diocese is affiliated with a foreign religious organization whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine.

“The relevant decision was adopted by order of the State Service in accordance with the requirements of the Law ‘On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations’ and the procedure for conducting an investigation into the presence of signs of affiliation between religious organizations and foreign religious organizations whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine,” the agency’s statement reads.

The State Agency for Ethnic Policy emphasized that the agency acts exclusively within the framework of current legislation and with respect for religious freedom.

On May 9, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for conducting investigations into whether there are signs of affiliation between religious organizations and foreign religious entities whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine. The government also established a procedure for reviewing cases involving the use of religious organizations to promote the ideology of the “Russian World.”

In July 2025, the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience stated that it had identified signs of affiliation between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), whose activities are prohibited in Ukraine. At that time, the agency also approved a list of religious organizations that are part of the UOC (MP) or affiliated with it.

On August 27, 2025, the State Service for Ethnic Policy recognized the UOC (MP) as affiliated with the ROC.

In late October 2025, the agency identified signs of an affiliation between the Korets Monastery (MP) and the Russian Orthodox Church.

In May 2026, the State Agency for Ethnic Policy recognized the “Holosiivska Pustyn” Monastery of the UOC (MP) as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

On July 22, 2026, the agency reported that it had found evidence of the Pochaiv Lavra’s affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church.

In mid-October 2026, the State Agency for Ethnic Policy recognized the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC (MP) as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

In late October, the agency also found evidence of an affiliation between the administration of the Balt Diocese of the UOC (MP) and the Russian Orthodox Church.

This was reported by the Research Group of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.

Earlier, the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience recognized the administration of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, whose activities are banned in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Service for Ethnopolitics.

In the Ternopil region, the Commercial Court upheld the prosecutor’s office’s claim and ruled that the Pokrovsk Church in the village of Staryi Pochaiv be returned to state ownership. The church is an architectural monument of national significance.

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