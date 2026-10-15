The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience has recognized the administration of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, whose activities are banned in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Service for Ethnopolitics.

“The administration failed to comply with the requirements of the State Service’s order: it did not provide a decision by the higher governing body—the Diocesan Assembly—regarding its withdrawal from the structure of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC. Furthermore, the head of the Administration did not publicly declare his disagreement with his appointment to the statutory governing bodies of the Russian Orthodox Church, did not unilaterally terminate his powers in these bodies, and did not sever ties with the banned Russian Orthodox Church,” the State Ethnopolitics Agency stated in its announcement.

It is noted that the Administration of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC (MP) has become the fourth religious organization recognized as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Source: State Ethnic Policy Agency

Earlier, ties to a banned organization were discovered in the Boryspil Diocese of the UOC.

As a reminder, ties to the Russian Orthodox Church were uncovered in the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the UOC.

The Russian Orthodox Church has officially approved at least 12 prayers for war.

Recall that the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev), stated that the creation of the atomic bomb in the USSR was a manifestation of “God’s grace” and helped prevent the country’s destruction. He made this statement after a liturgy at the Holy Trinity Seraphim-Diviyevo Monastery.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has published a book titled “War: Beyond the Visible Causes and Consequences,” in which he asserts that the outcome of wars is supposedly determined by God, and victory goes to those who stand “on the side of light.”

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