The water quality at Kyiv’s public drinking fountains is regularly tested by specialists from relevant companies and government agencies. If levels exceed the standards, the fountain’s operation is suspended, and the water undergoes additional purification and disinfection.

Yuriy Kovtun, director of the Kyivvodfond Municipal Water Supply and Sewerage Company, made this statement on October 14 during a meeting of the Public Council at the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to him, the company independently conducts laboratory tests of the water according to a set schedule. In addition, inspections are carried out by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the Ministry of Health. They may take samples without prior notice to the company, and if any violations are detected, they inform the responsible specialists.

As Kovtun explained, if test results indicate that the water does not meet established standards, the water supply is shut off. Afterward, the system is disinfected, the post-treatment process is adjusted, and the water quality is retested. The drinking fountain’s operation is resumed only after the test results meet the requirements.

At the same time, the taste of the water may vary depending on its natural properties. According to the director of “Kyivvodfond,” this does not necessarily indicate a violation of quality standards.

“And in any case, even if the taste isn’t to your liking, it’s still, in my personal opinion, better than bottled water. Well, it’s natural,” Kovtun noted.

This was reported by UA.News.

The director of Kyivvodfond assured that all public drinking fountains are equipped with generators.

Kyivvodokanal warned of the risk of water shortages due to power outages.

Kyivvodokanal explained whether the Bortnytska station could be shut down with just a few strikes.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice

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