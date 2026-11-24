Over the course of nearly five years of full-scale war, Yuriy Savchuk, director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, has spent about 286 days abroad. This prompted civic activists to question the necessity of certain business trips, some of which significantly exceeded the duration of the events for which they were organized.

Questions also arose regarding the funding of these trips, reporting procedures, the director’s personal fee for a lecture in the U.S., and the failure of one museum employee to return after a trip to Sweden.

RBC-Ukraine analyzed the documents, the museum’s position, and Savchuk’s own statements, as well as legislative requirements, to determine how justified the overseas business trips were and whether the use of public funds during the war is being properly monitored.

According to the civil society organization “yeZAKON” and the museum itself, between 2022 and 2026, Yuriy Savchuk visited 16 countries on 28–29 business trips and spent approximately 286 days outside Ukraine.

The museum attributes these trips to the institution’s active international activities. During the full-scale war, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II has become one of the key platforms for cultural diplomacy and for documenting the current Russian-Ukrainian war.

This work includes organizing exhibitions abroad, collaborating with foreign institutions, and collecting testimonies about Russian aggression.

According to the museum’s official report, during this same period, 60 employees undertook 212 business trips totaling 1,860 days. They organized 26 exhibitions on four continents—11 of which were curated by Savchuk—delivered 20 lectures, participated in 51 forums, and established 63 institutional partnerships.

However, the team’s overall performance figures do not dispel questions regarding the director’s own schedule. In particular, activists want to find out why some of his business trips lasted significantly longer than the main events and what specific results the additional days spent abroad yielded.

In a statement to the media, the civic organization referred to business trips whose expenses, according to its data, were covered by the museum. In response to an inquiry, the museum itself provided general statistics regarding all employees.

According to these statistics, 211 out of 212 business trips were funded by the host organizations, as well as partially by the museum. In 24 cases, the institution partially covered transportation costs. Two of these cases involved the director general.

According to the museum’s data, one of Savchuk’s business trips was fully funded by the museum—a trip to London in 2023 to receive a special jury award at the Museums + Heritage Awards.

Thus, not all of the director’s trips abroad were paid for by the museum. At the same time, the overall statistics do not make it possible to determine exactly who funded each of his business trips or to what extent.

In some cases, questions concern not only the expenses but also the duration of the stay abroad.

One such instance was a business trip to the United Kingdom from May 3 to 15, 2023. The official purpose of the trip was to exchange experiences with British museums, establish contacts, and raise awareness about Russian aggression.

The letter from the Ministry of Culture also mentioned attracting charitable donations and investments for the museum’s technical modernization.

According to the documents analyzed by the authors of the appeal, the invitation was addressed to Savchuk personally, and the main event took place on May 10. Thus, documented participation in the event covered only one day of the thirteen-day business trip.

In the museum’s May report, the authors of the petition found no information regarding any aid or investments secured. They estimated the cost of the trip at 106,072 hryvnias and claim that it was paid for out of the museum’s budget.

In a statement, the institution reports that the only business trip to London by the director in 2023 that it fully funded was related to receiving an award at the Museums + Heritage Awards. From the materials provided, it is not entirely clear how this record relates to the May 3–15 trip mentioned in the petition.

Therefore, the question remains: what was Savchuk doing in the United Kingdom for the remaining twelve days, and what results was this part of the business trip supposed to yield?

Another extended trip took place to Italy and Poland from October 31 to November 14, 2023. Its official purpose was to hold meetings regarding cooperation in the field of preservation and restoration of Ukrainian cultural heritage.

According to documents obtained by the authors of the inquiry, the invitation from the Italian Institute of Nuclear Physics was addressed personally to Savchuk. Furthermore, the materials provided did not include a cooperation agreement between the institutions.

In the museum’s November report, the authors of the petition found no specific results from the trip. A personal invitation from the director is standard practice for international contacts, and the law does not require a separate agreement prior to every business trip.

However, activists want to find out exactly what was accomplished during those two weeks, whom the director met with, what the parties agreed upon, and whether these contacts led to specific museum projects. The available documents do not provide detailed answers to these questions.

The trip to Portugal from April 29 to May 6, 2024, raises just as many questions. Savchuk stayed in Portimão for eight days. The official purpose was to participate in the European Museum of the Year Award 2024 conference, exchange experiences, and establish cooperation with Portuguese cultural institutions.

According to the conference program, which the authors of the appeal analyzed, the director’s presentation was scheduled for May 3 from 2:20 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. He was to participate in a panel discussion alongside representatives from other museums.

In the museum’s May report, the authors of the appeal also found no specific results of the trip or information about agreements with Portuguese institutions.

At the same time, the conference may not have been the sole purpose of the business trip, as additional meetings could have taken place. However, the documents available to the editorial staff make no mention of other events or negotiations.

Activists are asking why it took eight days to participate in a one-hour panel discussion and what additional results this trip yielded.

Savchuk’s business trip to the United States, Norway, and the Netherlands from March 2 to 16, 2026, draws particular attention. The official purpose of the trip was to give a lecture to faculty and students at the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio.

The invitation was addressed to Savchuk personally, and the university offered him a fee of $1,000. The museum confirms that the director received this amount for a public lecture titled “A Museum of War During the War.”

In a statement provided to RBC-Ukraine, the museum also reported that between 2022 and 2026, 11 employees received honoraria for public activities totaling more than $6,200. Savchuk received one such payment—$1,000. In terms of total honoraria, he ranks third among the institution’s employees.

However, the nonprofit organization notes that in a travel report dated March 23, 2026, Savchuk listed the lecture as a presentation on behalf of the museum but did not mention the compensation he received.

This raised the question: Was the director speaking as the head of a state institution or as a private lecturer?

“If the lecture was part of an official assignment, why did the director personally receive the fee rather than the museum? If, on the other hand, it was part of his private teaching activities, why was the trip documented as an official business trip?” ask civic activists.

It is important to note that the lecture fee and travel expenses are separate issues. The museum does not state that it fully funded this business trip. However, the way the personal fee was processed matters, as it determines whether questions may arise regarding conflicts of interest and income reporting.

A separate issue concerns a business trip to Sweden in January 2024. At that time, four museum employees were sent to Stockholm to organize and install the exhibition “Crossroads: Sweden–Ukraine (1,000 Years)” at the Swedish Army Museum.

Among them was Andriy Artemenko, head of the information technology department. Museum officials explain that his participation was necessary to work on the exhibition’s technological and multimedia components.

At the same time, the invitation from the National Museums of Military History of Sweden dated December 29, 2023—to which the authors of the appeal refer—concerned four employees who were to ensure the transportation of museum artifacts from Kyiv to Stockholm.

This raised the question of why an IT specialist was specifically chosen to accompany the exhibits and how his trip was arranged.

In response to the inquiry, the museum confirmed that Andriy Artemenko did not return to Ukraine after his business trip ended on January 22, 2024. The institution also reported that it had notified the Ministry of Culture of this.

Did the museum conduct an internal investigation? Did it look into the reasons for the employee’s failure to return and the documents that served as the basis for his departure? In its statement, the museum confirms the fact of his failure to return and that the ministry was informed, but does not describe any further actions taken.

Staying abroad for several hundred days is not, in and of itself, a violation. As Anna Salienko, a lawyer with the firm “Prykhodko & Partners,” explains, the law does not set a general annual limit on the number of days a director of a state museum may spend on business trips.

The 60-day limit applies to a single trip. Another limit—60 days per year—applies to civil servants. However, the director of a state institution does not fall into this category.

At the same time, this does not mean that the duration of business trips is irrelevant.

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 710 requires the economical use of public funds, reducing the number of employees sent on business trips and the duration of their stays abroad. Resolution No. 698 recommends minimizing overseas trips by heads of budgetary institutions and monitoring their results.

A personal invitation to the director may serve as grounds for an official business trip. The law does not require that a memorandum or agreement be signed between the museum and the host party.

The main requirement is that the organization operate in a relevant field and that the trip itself be related to the museum’s activities.

However, if the director is invited as a private individual—for example, to give a lecture for a fee or to speak as an independent expert—this is no longer considered an official museum assignment.

According to Anna Salienko, it is inappropriate to classify such a trip as an official business trip.

The director signs the order for the business trip himself. But this does not mean that he can always decide on his own whether to travel abroad.

As a general rule under Resolution No. 710, such trips by employees of state institutions must be approved by the authority under whose jurisdiction the institution falls. For a state museum, this is the Ministry of Culture.

However, there are exceptions that depend on the source of funding for the trip.

Approval is not required if the business trip is fully paid for by the host party or if the funds come from grants, international technical assistance, or charitable contributions.

For national cultural institutions, there is another exception: approval is not required if the trip is funded from a special fund or the institution’s own revenues and is related to international cultural cooperation.

Therefore, to determine whether the director was required to obtain approval from the ministry for a specific trip, one must first identify the source of its funding.

There is no general ban on a director of a state museum receiving honoraria. A problem may arise when the director receives money personally for work performed in their capacity as head of the institution—work for which they are already receiving a salary.

In such a case, questions may arise regarding conflicts of interest and compliance with restrictions on accepting gifts.

The lawyer outlines two options for processing such payments.

If the lecture is part of the museum’s work, the honorarium can be paid to the institution under a contract. If, however, it is truly a private lecture or creative work, the director may receive payment as an individual, but must perform the work outside of official working hours.

In the latter case, the foreign income must be declared, taxes paid on it, and it must be reported in the annual declaration to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK).

This issue also applies to Savchuk’s trip to the U.S., for which he received $1,000. If the lecture was part of an official assignment, the question arises as to why the director received the money personally rather than the museum. If it was private work—why was it processed as an official business trip?

If an audit or investigation confirms violations in the organization or payment of business trips, the consequences can range from a reprimand to dismissal or criminal proceedings.

Under labor law, an employee may be given a reprimand or dismissed. For the head of a state institution, there is a separate ground for dismissal: a single gross violation of employment duties (para. 1, part 1, Art. 41 of the Labor Code).

Additionally, a contract with a director may be terminated on the grounds specified in the contract itself (clause 8, part 1, Article 36 of the Labor Code).

If the state has suffered financial damage as a result of an official’s actions, it may recover the damages from the person at fault in accordance with Article 130 of the Labor Code. For example, if it is determined that the institution’s funds were used to pay for a trip that did not, in fact, serve an official purpose.

The State Audit Service monitors the prudent use of state funds, particularly business travel expenses. It may verify the validity of the expenses and the existence of supporting documentation.

Administrative liability is also provided for. It may apply, in particular, to budget payments made without supporting documents or the misuse of funds (Article 164-12 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

In the case of a personal fee, authorities may investigate whether there was a conflict of interest (Article 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses), violations of restrictions on gifts (Article 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses), or financial control requirements, including income declaration (Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

In the case of more serious violations, criminal liability may apply. For example, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine pertains to the embezzlement or misappropriation of property through abuse of official position. In the context of business trips, this refers, in particular, to a situation where a private trip is paid for as a business trip using the institution’s funds.

Depending on the circumstances, the following articles may also apply:

misuse of budget funds on a large scale (Article 210 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

abuse of power or official position (Article 364);

forgery of official documents (Article 366);

official negligence (Article 367);

receipt of an unlawful benefit (Article 368).

In this case, the NGO “yeZAKON” reported that it had contacted law enforcement authorities. According to the organization, the National Police are investigating possible embezzlement or misappropriation of property under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. However, as of the publication of this article, the editorial staff had not received confirmation of this information from the National Police.

This concerns a pre-trial investigation, not a finding of guilt against the director.

Separately, activists are raising questions regarding the possible illegal transport of an employee across the border as part of a business trip to Sweden. If the investigation establishes that Andriy Artemenko’s trip was organized for the purpose of illegal departure, and Savchuk knowingly assisted him in this, the director’s actions may be examined for signs of a crime under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For such a legal classification, the investigation must establish the director’s intentional involvement in organizing the illegal transport of an employee across the state border.

Upon returning from a business trip, the employee must substantiate expenses with tickets, lodging receipts, and other documents. The law does not prescribe a single mandatory format for a report on the results of the trip.

At the same time, the government recommends submitting a written report containing conclusions and documentation of actual expenses. Results may include agreements, joint exhibitions, transferred exhibits, or secured funding.

Thus, the law does not limit the total number of days a museum director may spend abroad. However, each business trip must be related to the institution’s work, properly documented, and justified. Only the auditing authorities or a court can provide a final legal assessment of Savchuk’s specific trips.

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II plays an important role in preserving memory and advocating for Ukraine internationally during a full-scale war. Its international activities have yielded concrete results: exhibitions on four continents, partnerships, lectures, and the presentation of Ukrainian history abroad.

At the same time, information about individual business trips raises questions regarding their duration, itinerary, and outcomes. Why did some trips last significantly longer than the main events? What meetings took place on other days, and what agreements were reached? How was the personal honorarium for a lecture in the U.S. processed? What did the museum do after an employee failed to return from a business trip, aside from notifying the relevant ministry?

In a comment to RBC-Ukraine, museum director Yuriy Savchuk called the attention to his trips a smear campaign against him.

However, the issues raised concern not only the director personally, but also trust in an important state institution and principles of governance: how management plans business trips, reports on them, and explains the use of public funds.

Transparency regarding official business trips is a matter of accountability for all government institutions. Their leaders must explain the purpose of overseas trips, their duration, funding, and results. General reports on international activities are not enough—the public has the right to know how public funds are being used.

As a reminder, on October 30, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine denied reports that former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko had allegedly traveled abroad “after receiving a call from Kyiv.” The State Border Guard Service stated that he crossed the border in September legally and had the necessary documents for an official business trip. The phone call mentioned in the reports was part of a standard notification procedure, not permission to leave the country.

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