Prosecutors from the Primorsky District Prosecutor’s Office in Odesa have notified the former head of one of the city’s housing and utilities services that he is suspected of abuse of office (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigation, between 2020 and 2021, the official systematically violated the contractually stipulated procedure for awarding payments. He independently issued orders to award himself quarterly bonuses ranging from 175% to 300% of his base salary, without coordinating these decisions with the relevant department of the Odesa City Council.

The total amount of illegally obtained funds exceeded 290,000 hryvnias. In addition, more than 40,000 hryvnias in unified social tax was unjustifiably calculated and paid on these payments, resulting in total losses to the municipal enterprise amounting to more than 330,000 hryvnias.

Source: Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The former mayor of Reni and a former city council member were finally convicted of extorting $100,000 in exchange for leasing approximately 2.5 hectares of municipal land. The defendants managed to receive half of this amount.

A judge of the Pavlohrad Court was sentenced to prison for accepting a $2,000 bribe.

A female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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