Daria Sofina, director of the Licensing Department at the National Bank of Ukraine, stated that she had submitted her resignation 10 days ago of her own accord.

She emphasized that this was her personal decision, of which her staff and the NBU’s board were aware. According to Sofina, no investigative actions have been taken against her or her team, and they are not subject to any legal proceedings.

She also denied rumors that she had left the country, noting that at the time of publication, she was at her workplace at the National Bank, where she has been employed since 2022.

Sofina added that during her tenure she had been involved in sanctions policy against Russia, and since 2024 she had been working on the licensing team.

Source: Daria Sofina, Facebook.

As a reminder, Daria Sofina, director of the licensing department at the National Bank of Ukraine, resigned from her position two days before the NABU raids and left the country. UA.News reported this, citing its own sources. According to the publication, Sofina is implicated in one of the episodes of a case related to the state-owned “SENS Bank.”

NABU previously confirmed that it conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises on October 21 and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier on October 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak speculated that NABU’s searches at the residence of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “Sens Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “an overseer from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

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