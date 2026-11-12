Dmytro Zavgorodniy is stepping down from his position as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Zavgorodniy announced his resignation. He had held this position since March 2023.

“Today I am concluding my tenure as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine. And although one of the most important professional stages of my life is coming to an end today, I am happy that it has brought me into contact with so many people whom I respect and with whom, I hope, we will still accomplish much together,” the post reads.

Zavgorodniy thanked his team, colleagues at the Ministry of Education and in the government, educators, international partners, and everyone who supported him during his tenure as deputy minister.

Zavgorodniy has served as Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization since March 2023. He also oversaw issues related to vocational education.

Source: Dmytro Zavgorodniy

As a reminder, Pushko-Tsybulyak left the Accounting Chamber to take a position at Centrenergo.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education appointed a person responsible for high school reform.

The Ministry of Education and Science also urged universities to prepare for prolonged air raid alerts.

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