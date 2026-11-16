Dnipro is completely without power following an enemy attack on the region's energy infrastructure

As a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the regional capital was left completely without power, and residents in parts of the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, and Kam'yanskyi districts also lost power.

“Utility workers are already restoring power. Right now, they are prioritizing the restoration of power to water and heating systems and social facilities,” the DTEK Group reported, noting that emergency crews are already working on site despite the threat of renewed shelling.

The DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

On November 15, Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without power. Emergency power outages were implemented in both regions. Power utility workers are preparing to begin repairs as soon as the security situation allows.

On Friday, November 13, Ukraine implemented scheduled power outages. The restrictions are in effect in most regions of the country. At the same time, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain areas of the Kyiv region, as well as in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions, during which hourly schedules do not apply.

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