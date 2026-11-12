Up to 50 internet service providers in frontline regions will receive free equipment

Up to 50 internet service providers operating near the front lines will be able to receive equipment free of charge for repairing and maintaining their networks. This includes fiber-optic cable, materials for laying lines, generators, and rechargeable batteries. Applications to participate in the competition can be submitted through December 2.

The program was created to help local providers restore damaged networks more quickly and provide people with stable internet access even during shelling and power outages. “To enable local telecom companies to maintain network operations and quickly repair damaged lines, we are launching a competition as part of the Connectivity Resilience Facility program,” the ministry explained. Up to 50 companies will be eligible to receive free equipment and materials under the program. These include:

fiber-optic cable for laying and restoring lines;

tension clamps;

optical splice closures needed to connect and repair cables;

gasoline generators;

rechargeable batteries for backup power.

This equipment will help providers more quickly mitigate the effects of Russian attacks, restore connectivity after damage, and maintain network operations during power outages.

Who Can Participate in the Competition

Internet service providers operating in the seven frontline regions of Ukraine may apply:

Donetsk;

Kharkiv;

Kherson;

Zaporizhzhia;

Sumy;

Chernihiv;

Dnipropetrovsk.

Applications will be accepted through December 2. Companies that provide communication services to local residents and operate in areas where telecommunications infrastructure has been damaged by hostilities are eligible to participate. During the selection process, the organizers will evaluate more than just the fact that a provider operates in a frontline region. Key factors will include the territory covered by its network, the technologies used, and the number of subscribers.

They will also consider whether the company has documentation confirming network damage caused by Russian attacks. Separately, they will assess the validity of the need for the equipment and how receiving it will impact communication services in local communities.

Why Providers Need This Assistance

The Ministry of Digital Transformation explains that Russian shelling regularly damages telecommunications infrastructure. As a result, providers are forced to constantly repair networks and replace equipment. “Due to Russian attacks, telecommunications infrastructure is constantly being damaged. Every month, providers restore and replace dozens of damaged fiber-optic lines in frontline regions,” the ministry noted.

It is not only people’s everyday needs that depend on a stable internet connection. Emergency services, local institutions, and businesses also rely on communication. Therefore, the program is designed to help maintain internet access in areas where restoring it is most difficult due to hostilities.

The competition is being held as part of the “Digitalization for Growth, Integrity, and Transparency” (UK DIGIT) project. It is implemented by the Eurasia Foundation with funding from UK International Development, and the BRDO Office of Effective Regulation serves as the implementing partner. Applications may be submitted through December 2. Detailed competition terms and the registration form are available on the Ministry of Digital Transformation’s website.

On September 23–24, the Russian military launched strikes against the infrastructure of six Ukrainian internet and hosting providers. As a result of the attacks, internet access was disrupted in Kyiv and the surrounding region, and some users were left without connectivity.

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