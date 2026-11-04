Unity Hub Berlin, which opened in April and advises Ukrainians on returning home, received about 60 inquiries during its first six months of operation.

Only three of them came from men of draft age.

According to the Rheinische Post, most inquiries concerned general conditions for returning home, available support programs, and opportunities for reintegration in Ukraine.

At the same time, as of October 28, the center had no information on how many people had actually begun preparing to return following their consultations.

As of May 31, 2026, there were more than 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees in Germany, including 265,804 men of draft age.

Source: Rheinische Post.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful stated that Ukrainian men of draft age currently residing in Germany must return to their homeland. According to him, Berlin is ready to help Kyiv determine the whereabouts of such citizens.

The opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party has proposed deporting Ukrainian men of draft age who are not working legally in Poland.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has called for excluding Ukrainian men of draft age from the EU’s automatic temporary protection mechanism. He stated that evading military service is not grounds for granting asylum.

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