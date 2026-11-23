Photographer Yan Dobronosov admitted his mistake after publishing a photo featuring buildings altered using artificial intelligence. Earlier, Member of Parliament Mariana Bezugla had drawn attention to the fake.

According to the photographer, he used a watermarking app for the first time, which, as it turned out, replaced some of the buildings using AI.

Dobronosov has already published the original photo and apologized to everyone affected by this situation. He also promised to learn from this so that something like this does not happen again.

Source: Yan Dobronosov

Mariana Bezuhla accused Yan Dobronosov, a photographer for the publication “Telegraf,” of publishing an AI-generated photo of Independence Square on November 23, depicting a possible drone attack.

World Press Photo, the organization that holds the prestigious annual photojournalism competition, decided to revoke the invitation extended to a photographer from the Russian state news agency TASS to attend the awards ceremony.

Kyiv photographer Oleksandr Ktytorchuk was sentenced to 12 years and 10 months in prison for crimes against minors. He was found guilty of rape, sexual abuse of children, and the production of pornographic materials involving them.

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