The Ukrainian foreign exchange market continues to be affected by war-related risks and a seasonal increase in demand for dollars and euros. At the same time, the situation remains relatively stable, although exchange rates at banks and currency exchange offices continue to fluctuate.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, on Friday, October 16, 2026, the official exchange rate for the dollar will be 44.89 UAH, which is 9 kopecks less than the previous day. The euro will also fall in value—to 50.31 UAH, a decrease of 4 kopecks.

What is the official exchange rate in Ukraine?

According to updated data from the National Bank, on Friday, October 16, the official exchange rate for Ukrainians will be as follows:

U.S. dollar – 44.89 hryvnia (i.e., down 9 kopecks from October 15);

the euro – 50.31 hryvnia (i.e., down 4 kopecks from October 15).

Interestingly, the dollar set its current all-time high on October 14, rising to 45.08 hryvnia at the official exchange rate. The euro, meanwhile, reached a record high of 52.25 hryvnia this past summer, on August 24.

How Much Does Currency Cost at Banks?

As of the evening of October 15, buying a dollar at banks costs an average of 44.75 hryvnia (-4 kopecks), while selling it costs 45.28 hryvnia (-4 kopecks).

The euro is bought at 50.13 hryvnia (unchanged) and sold at 50.81 hryvnia (-2 kopecks).

What about prices on the black market?

According to the “Minfin” website, buying a dollar on the black market costs an average of 45.19 hryvnia (-1 kopeck), while selling it costs 45.22 hryvnia (-7 kopecks).

Meanwhile, the buying rate for the euro is 50.65 hryvnia (-3 kopecks), and the selling rate is 50.86 hryvnia (-5 kopecks).

What are the exchange rates at currency exchange offices?

According to finance.ua, currency exchange offices buy dollars at an average of 44.77 hryvnia (unchanged) and sell them at 45.38 hryvnia (+4 kopecks).

They buy euros at 50.48 hryvnia (-4 kopecks) and sell them at 51.34 hryvnia (+1 kopeck).

The dollar has risen in value: The NBU set the exchange rate for October 14, 2026.

The NBU announced the introduction of a new 2,000-hryvnia banknote.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine announced that the 2,000-hryvnia banknote would enter circulation on September 4, 2026. The presentation of the banknote itself took place in advance so that banking and non-banking institutions would have time to configure their equipment, and citizens and businesses could familiarize themselves with its design and security features.

Getmantsev commented on the impact of the new 2,000-hryvnia banknote on inflation.

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