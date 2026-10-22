On Thursday, October 22, Ukrainian banks and currency exchange offices set their current foreign exchange rates. The rates for the dollar and the euro vary depending on the financial institution and the type of transaction—whether buying or selling currency.

Exchange Rates at Currency Exchange Offices

According to the Ministry of Finance, on October 22, currency exchange offices were buying the dollar at an average rate of 45.10 UAH—the same as the previous business day. At the same time, the selling rate for the U.S. dollar rose by 1 kopeck to 45.26 UAH.

The euro is being bought at currency exchange offices for 50.87 UAH—3 kopecks less than on October 21. The selling rate for the euro remained unchanged at 51.10 UAH.

Exchange Rates at Banks

At PrivatBank, the dollar is being sold at branches for 45.25 UAH—5 kopecks more than on October 21. For cards, the selling rate has not changed and stands at 45.24 UAH. The bank buys dollars from customers at branches for 44.65 UAH, and for cards—for 44.80 UAH. Both buying rates have increased by 5 kopecks.

The euro is being sold at PrivatBank branches for 51.00 UAH—10 kopecks more than on the previous business day. For cards, the selling rate remained at 51.02 UAH. The bank buys euros at branches for 50.00 UAH—10 kopecks more than the day before. For cards, the buying rate rose by 14 kopecks to 50.37 UAH.

At Oschadbank, the dollar is sold via “Mobile Oschad” at 45.20 UAH—10 kopecks cheaper than on October 21. For cards, the selling rate fell by 10 kopecks to 45.40 UAH. The bank buys the dollar via the app at 44.95 UAH—unchanged from the previous day. For cards, the buying rate has decreased by 5 kopecks to 44.85 UAH.

The euro is sold at “Mobile Oschad” for 50.90 UAH, and for cards—at 51.05 UAH. Both rates remained unchanged compared to the previous business day. At the same time, the bank raised the euro buying rate in the app by 5 kopecks to 50.35 UAH. For cards, the buying rate remained unchanged at 50.20 UAH.

At “PUMB,” the dollar is sold for 45.40 UAH in cash and bought for 44.80 UAH. At the commercial rate, the bank buys the dollar for 44.90 UAH and sells it for 45.40 UAH. All these rates remained at the same level as on October 21.

PUMB sells the euro for 51.00 UAH and buys it for 50.30 UAH in cash transactions. Compared to the previous business day, both rates remained unchanged.

At Monobank, the dollar is sold at 45.23 UAH and bought at 44.83 UAH. The U.S. dollar exchange rates remained unchanged compared to October 21.

Monobank buys the euro at 50.30 UAH—unchanged from the previous day. The selling rate also remained at the previous level—51.01 UAH.

Where to Get the Best Deal on Foreign Currency

Among the banks listed, Oschadbank offers the lowest selling rate for the dollar through “Mobile Oschad”—45.20 UAH. At Monobank, the U.S. dollar costs 45.23 UAH, and for PrivatBank cards, it’s 45.24 UAH. At PrivatBank branches, the dollar is sold at 45.25 UAH. At PUMB, the dollar costs 45.40 UAH for cash exchanges and at the commercial rate. The same selling rate applies to Oschadbank cards.

The cheapest place to buy euros is at “Mobile Oschadbank”—at 50.90 UAH. At PrivatBank branches and at PUMB, euros are sold for 51.00 UAH for cash exchanges. At Monobank, the rate is 51.01 UAH; for PrivatBank cards, it is 51.02 UAH; and for Oschadbank cards, it is 51.05 UAH.

Where is it more profitable to sell currency?

Oschadbank offers the highest dollar buying rate among the banks listed via “Mobile Oschad”—44.95 UAH. At PUMB, the dollar is bought at 44.90 UAH at the commercial rate, and at Oschadbank, it’s 44.85 UAH for cards. At Monobank, the rate is 44.83 UAH. At PrivatBank for card transactions and at PUMB for cash exchanges, the dollar is bought at 44.80 UAH, while at PrivatBank branches, it is bought at 44.65 UAH.

The best rate for exchanging euros is at PrivatBank for card transactions—50.37 UAH. At Oschadbank via “Mobile Oschad,” the buying rate is 50.35 UAH. At Monobank and PUMB, euros are bought for 50.30 UAH in cash exchanges. At Oschadbank, the rate for cards is 50.20 UAH, and at PrivatBank branches, it is 50.00 UAH.

How much is $1,000 worth at banks?

Oschadbank (“Mobile Oschad”) – 45,200 UAH.

Monobank – 45,230 UAH.

PrivatBank (for cards) – 45,240 UAH.

PrivatBank (at branches) – 45,250 UAH.

FUIB (cash exchange) – 45,400 UAH.

FUIB (commercial exchange rate) – 45,400 UAH.

Oschadbank (for cards) – 45,400 UAH.

This was reported by the NBU.

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