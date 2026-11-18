The basis for filing the lawsuit was that the leadership of the prosecutor’s office ignored a complaint regarding a gross violation of reasonable time limits in the criminal proceedings. During the interrogation of Ihor Kolomoyskyi as a suspect, the prosecution interrupted the investigative proceedings without explanation or justification, effectively leaving the investigation in limbo.

In the defense’s view, such actions indicate a deliberate delay in the pretrial investigation.

Due to the investigators’ actions, Kolomoyskyi filed a complaint addressed to the Acting Prosecutor General; however, it was not considered. Subsequently, the attorneys filed a motion with the court requesting that such inaction be declared unlawful. The judge sided with the defense and ordered the Acting Prosecutor General to review the complaint on its merits without delay, but no later than three days after receiving a copy of the ruling.

“This court ruling establishes a legal basis for the senior leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office to respond to the situation regarding the suspended investigation, and now the Prosecutor General’s Office must issue an order to resume the questioning of Kolomoyskyi, which had previously been suspended without explanation,” the attorney noted.

The ruling took legal effect on the day it was announced—that is, today.

This was reported with reference to UNIAN.

As a reminder, the court increased Kolomoyskyi’s bail to 782 million hryvnias following the businessman’s claims of a fabricated assassination attempt.



The UK Supreme Court denied Kolomoyskyi’s appeal in the $3 billion PrivatBank case.

Kolomoyskyi stated that the dollar could reach 150 UAH.

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