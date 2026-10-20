Rain will sweep across Ukraine on October 20, with heavy rainfall expected in some regions

On Tuesday, October 20, rain is forecast for parts of Ukraine, and heavy precipitation is expected in some areas of the country’s southwest.

Heavy rain is expected in some areas of the southwestern part of the country. On the Right Bank, in the Kherson region, and in Crimea, rain will be moderate. The rest of the country will see no precipitation.

Overall, the country will be cloudy with some sunny intervals. At night and in the morning, there will be fog in some areas of the Carpathians and in the east of the country. The wind will blow from the east and southeast at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

Overnight temperatures ranged from 9–14°C, and in the western regions, from 6–11°C. Daytime temperatures will reach 13–18°C, and in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, up to 21°C.

In the Kyiv region and the capital, it will also be cloudy with some sunny intervals. Moderate rain is expected. The wind will be southeasterly, 7–12 m/s.

Temperatures in the region ranged from 9 to 14°C overnight and from 13 to 18°C during the day. In Kyiv, temperatures ranged from 11 to 13°C overnight, and are expected to reach 16 to 18°C during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Forecasters have warned Kyiv and the surrounding region about hazardous weather.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the forecaster’s prediction, an improvement in weather conditions can be expected only next week.

In a part of the Pacific Ocean east of the International Date Line, a record value of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE)—which takes into account wind speed and storm duration—was recorded on Sunday. The previous record, set in 2018, was surpassed in the region where storms capable of moving toward Hawaii, Mexico, and the U.S. West Coast form.

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