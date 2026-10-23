Rain is expected to affect most regions of Ukraine on October 23

On Friday, October 23, rain is expected in most regions of Ukraine. At the same time, temperatures in some regions will reach +20 °C.

Today in Ukraine, it will be cloudy with some sunny spells. During the day, rain is expected throughout the country, except in the west and east.

The wind will be southeasterly, and in the west of the country, westerly, at 5–10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from 12–17°, reaching up to 20° in the south of the country.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, it will be cloudy with some sunny spells today, and rain is expected.

The wind will be southeasterly, 5–10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures in the region will range from 12–17°, and in Kyiv from 14–16°.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

As a reminder, abnormally warm weather is expected in Ukraine on October 23.

In November, a gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

Earlier, forecasters warned Kyiv and the surrounding region about hazardous weather.

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