Rain and a cold snap will hit parts of Ukraine: Forecast for Thursday, October 29

On Thursday, October 29, mostly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. The highest temperatures are forecast for Crimea, where the air will warm up to +17 degrees.

At the same time, it will be significantly cooler in some areas of the country’s northwest: daytime temperatures will not exceed +8 degrees.

Weather on October 29 in Ukraine

Cloudy weather will prevail in the north of the country, and rain is possible in the Chernihiv region. Overnight temperatures will range from +5 to +8 degrees, and daytime temperatures from +8 to +13 degrees.

It will also be cloudy in the central regions, with precipitation forecast in some areas. Overnight, temperatures will range from +7 to +11 degrees, and during the day from +9 to +14 degrees. Light rain is expected in Kyiv. Overnight temperatures will range from +5 to +7 degrees, and daytime temperatures from +8 to +10 degrees.

In the south, cloudy weather will persist, with rain in some areas. Overnight temperatures are expected to range from +11 to +14 degrees, and daytime temperatures from +12 to +14 degrees.

In the east, it will also be mostly cloudy, but without precipitation, and sunny weather is expected in some regions. Nighttime temperatures will range from +8 to +14 degrees, and daytime temperatures from +12 to +14.

The maximum air temperature today in southern Ukraine, in the eastern regions, and in some parts of the central regions is expected to be +15...+20 degrees. Rain is expected in some parts of western Ukraine, in the Vinnytsia region, in Kropyvnytskyi and surrounding areas, in the Odesa region, and in some parts of the Cherkasy region.

In the west of the country, the sky will be overcast, with precipitation possible in some areas. At night, temperatures will drop to +5...+11 degrees, and during the day they will rise to +8...+15. It will be coolest in some northwestern areas, while in Zakarpattia, temperatures will rise to +15 degrees.

In Crimea, partly cloudy skies with some sunny intervals are forecast. Overnight, temperatures will range from +12 to +14 degrees, and during the day from +15 to +17 degrees.

Meteorologist Natalka Didenko added that on October 29, in southern Ukraine, the east, and most central regions, storm-force wind gusts of up to 15–20 meters per second are also expected.

She also noted that with the start of November, the final month of fall, daytime temperatures will drop to 5–9 degrees Celsius.

“Just a reminder: the typical late-fall cold snap will begin in early November,” Didenko wrote.

This forecast was released by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.