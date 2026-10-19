Rain and a cold snap will hit Ukraine at the start of the new week

On Monday, October 19, 2026, rain and a drop in temperature are expected in Ukraine. According to the forecast, temperatures will range from +13 to +18 °C.

Today will be cloudy in Ukraine. Moderate rain is expected during the day, with heavy rain in some areas of the Left Bank.

The wind will be from the northeast; in the east and southeast of the country, it will be from the south, at 7–12 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will range from 13–18°; in the western regions, 8–13°.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, it will be cloudy today with heavy rain during the day.

The wind will be from the northeast, 7–12 m/s.

Daytime temperatures in the region will range from 13 to 18°; in Kyiv, 15 to 17°.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

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