Next week in Ukraine will begin with rain and a gradual drop in temperatures. On Monday, October 12, precipitation is expected in most regions, and starting Tuesday, the cold snap will be most noticeable in the west of the country, where nighttime temperatures will drop to +1…+6° in some areas. Dry weather will prevail in the middle of the week, but rain may return toward the weekend.

October 12, Monday

In the north: +6°…+11° at night, +10°…+16° during the day. Rain.

In the south: +12°…+17° at night, +19°…+24° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the west: +6°…+10° at night, +11°…+16° during the day. Rain, heavy in places.

In the east: +10°…+15° at night, +18°…+23° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the central region: at night +7°…+12°, during the day +13°…+19°. Rain in some areas.

In Kyiv: +9°…+11° at night, +12°…+16° during the day. Rain.

Tuesday, October 13

In the north: +5°…+9° at night, +10°…+14° during the day. Cloudy, with light rain in some areas.

In the south: +10°…+15° at night, +17°…+22° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the west: overnight +1°…+6°, during the day +9°…+14°. Cool, mostly dry.

In the east: +8°…+13° at night, +16°…+21° during the day. Light rain in some areas.

In the central region: at night +5°…+10°, during the day +11°…+16°. Cloudy, with rain in some areas.

In Kyiv: +7°…+9° at night, +11°…+14° during the day. Light rain is possible.

October 14, Wednesday

In the north: +5°…+9° at night, +10°…+14° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the south: +9°…+14° at night, +16°…+21° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the west: +2°…+6° at night, +8°…+13° during the day. Cool, with light rain in some areas.

In the east: +7°…+12° at night, +14°…+19° during the day. No significant precipitation.

In the center: +5°…+9° at night, +11°…+16° during the day. Partly cloudy.

In Kyiv: +6°…+8° at night, +11°…+14° during the day. Mostly dry.

October 15, Thursday

In the north: +5°…+9° at night, +10°…+14° during the day. No significant precipitation.

In the south: +9°…+14° at night, +16°…+20° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the west: +2°…+6° at night, +7°…+12° during the day. Cool, with no significant precipitation.

In the east: at night +6°…+11°, during the day +13°…+18°. Mostly dry.

In the center: +5°…+9° at night, +10°…+15° during the day. Variable cloudiness.

In Kyiv: +6°…+8° at night, +10°…+13° during the day. No significant precipitation.

Friday, October 16

In the north: +5°…+9° at night, +10°…+15° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the south: +9°…+14° at night, +16°…+20° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the west: +2°…+7° at night, +7°…+12° during the day. Cool, with light rain in some areas.

In the east: +6°…+11° at night, +13°…+18° during the day. No significant precipitation.

In the center: +5°…+10° at night, +10°…+16° during the day. Mostly dry.

In Kyiv: +7°…+9° at night, +11°…+14° during the day. Partly cloudy.

October 17, Saturday

In the north: +5°…+10° at night, +9°…+14° during the day. Rain in some areas.

In the south: +9°…+14° at night, +15°…+20° during the day. Short-lived rain in some areas.

In the west: +2°…+7° at night, +6°…+12° during the day. Cool, with a chance of rain.

In the east: at night +7°…+12°, during the day +13°…+18°. Rain in some areas.

In the central region: at night +5°…+10°, during the day +9°…+15°. Rain in some areas.

In Kyiv: +8°…+10° at night, +11°…+14° during the day. Rain is possible.

October 18, Sunday

In the north: +3°…+8° at night, +8°…+13° during the day. Rain in some areas at night; mostly dry during the day.

In the south: +7°…+12° at night, +13°…+18° during the day. Partly cloudy.

In the west: +1°…+6° at night, +6°…+11° during the day. Cool, with rain in some areas at night.

In the east: +5°…+10° at night, +12°…+17° during the day. Mostly dry.

In the central region: +4°…+9° at night, +8°…+14° during the day. Light rain in some areas.

In Kyiv: +4°…+8° at night, +8°…+12° during the day. Rain is possible at night; no significant precipitation during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

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