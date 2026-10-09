Rain and gusty winds will sweep across Ukraine: the weather forecast for October 9

On Friday, October 9, relatively warm weather will continue in Ukraine, but precipitation and strong winds are expected in some regions. In some places, temperatures will also drop.

Today in Ukraine, it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals.

During the day, there will be brief showers in the northern and, in some places, central regions. The rest of the country will remain dry.

In the southeastern part of the country, there will be fog in some areas in the morning.

Winds will be predominantly southwesterly, 7–12 m/s; during the day, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in some parts of the western, northern, and central regions.

Daytime temperatures will range from 18–23°, and from 14–19° in the western regions, as well as in the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

In Kyiv and the surrounding region, it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals today. Short-lived rain is expected during the day.

The wind will be southwesterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–18 m/s in some parts of the region during the day.

Daytime temperatures in the region will range from 18 to 23°, and in Kyiv, around 20°.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

As a reminder, the coming days in Ukraine will bring warm and mostly dry weather.

Warm days and cold nights: what the weather will be like in October.

Frosts will become more frequent in Ukraine: forecasters have warned about the start of October.

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