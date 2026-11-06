The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has refuted claims that Ukrainians are leaving the country en masse due to fears of a harsh winter

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not recorded an increase in the number of citizens traveling abroad due to concerns about a harsh winter. On the contrary, passenger traffic at the border has decreased compared to September.

He refuted reports of an alleged increase in the number of Ukrainians leaving the country in anticipation of a harsh winter and cited statistical data.

“In October, a total of 3 million 60 thousand citizens crossed the border, 85% of whom were Ukrainian citizens. In September, passenger traffic stood at 3,300,000 citizens—meaning there has been a decrease. And in recent days, specifically in November, we have not observed an increase in passenger traffic either,” Demchenko noted.

According to the State Border Guard Service spokesperson, in October, the ratio of border crossings for departures from Ukraine to entries into the country was approximately 50% to 50%. In other words, there was no predominance of outbound traffic, nor was there an increase in the number of people returning to Ukraine.

A similar situation has been observed in November.

On average, about 80,000 citizens cross the border daily along its entire length on weekdays. On weekends, passenger traffic traditionally increases and can reach 90,000–100,000 crossings in both directions.

“But overall, passenger traffic is not currently on the rise, and there is no clear predominance of either outbound or inbound travel,” Andriy Demchenko concluded.

This was reported by State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko during a television broadcast.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to prepare for the launch of the Ukrainian “e-Queue” system on the Slovak side of the border. The countries signed a letter of intent that provides for joint work on the electronic queue system and improving traffic flow through border crossing points. Slovakia became the first country with which Ukraine has officially formalized such agreements.

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