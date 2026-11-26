Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy supported the decision by Bogdan Krotevych, former chief of staff of the Azov Brigade, to return to military service. He gave the officer the opportunity to form his own team within the 42nd Marine Brigade.

Krotevych appointed Oleksandr Shyrshyn, the former commander of the 47th Brigade, with the call sign “Genius,” as his chief of staff.

Direct quote: “Krotevich himself expressed a desire to return to military service (...). The General Staff supported this desire, and this particular unit (the 42nd Marine Brigade—UP) was chosen jointly. Krotevich was given the opportunity to form his own team.”

According to the publication, Bohdan Krotevych, together with Oleksandr Shyrshyn, approached Mykhailo Drapaty with a request to appoint the latter as chief of staff of the 42nd Brigade. The Commander-in-Chief approved this decision.

Presumably, Drapatyy expects that the appointment will strengthen both the brigade itself and the area under its defense—the Kherson region.

Sources interviewed by “Ukrainska Pravda” noted, half-jokingly, that Krotevych and Shyrshyn are very principled and hot-tempered officers. Therefore, they speculated, cooperation within the same brigade might not be easy.

Bogdan Krotevych’s return to service and Oleksandr Shyrshyn’s transfer to a combat brigade are a continuation of Mykhailo Drapato’s policy regarding the so-called rehabilitation of officers.

This refers to military personnel who, during the tenure of the previous commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, were removed from command or resigned from service for this reason.

This information comes from a source in the General Staff and interlocutors within the Defense Forces.

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