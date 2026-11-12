The State Emergency Service topped the list of organizations Ukrainians trust most; among international organizations, the EU leads the way

The State Emergency Service enjoys the highest level of trust among Ukrainian institutions—96% of citizens trust it. Among international organizations, the European Union leads with a rating of 59%. At the same time, Ukrainians’ trust in NATO has dropped to 44%.

These are the results of a poll conducted by the Rating Group polling firm from September 18–23, commissioned by the European Union Advisory Mission in Ukraine. The results were presented on November 11.

The National Guard of Ukraine is trusted by 83% of respondents, the Security Service of Ukraine by 73%, the State Border Guard Service by 62%, the Office of the Ombudsman by 56%, the Center for Countering Disinformation—55%, and the State Bureau of Investigations and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine—53% each. Trust in the National Guard has risen from 50% in 2021 to 83% and has consistently exceeded 80% since 2024.

The Ministry of Justice (49% trust versus 39% distrust, with the remainder unable to answer) and the Economic Security Bureau (42% trust versus 40% distrust) have less than 50% trust but more than 50% distrust.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is trusted by 45% and distrusted by 50%; the National Police is trusted by 42% of respondents and distrusted by 57%; the State Customs Service is trusted by 39% and distrusted by 55%; and the National Agency for Corruption Prevention—37% versus 55%. Overall, 27% of Ukrainians trust the judiciary, while 70% do not; 19% trust the Office of the Prosecutor General, while 76% do not. Compared to 2025, trust has declined in the Office of the Prosecutor General (from 28%) and the police (from 48%), while trust in NABU has risen from 48% to 52%.

Among international institutions, after the EU, the International Monetary Fund is the most trusted (56%). The Council of Europe has less than 50% trust but more than distrust (49% versus 31%).

Meanwhile, 44% of respondents trust NATO, while 50% do not; 43% trust the UN, while 53% do not; and 38% trust the OSCE, while 43% do not. It is noted that, compared to 2025, trust has declined in NATO (from 55% to 44%), the Council of Europe (from 53% to 49%), and the EU (from 63% to 59%).

Nearly two-thirds (63%) believe that Ukraine is capable of implementing the reforms necessary for EU accession. Only 6% expect accession within one to two years; the most commonly cited timeframe was five to ten years (32%). Since March 2022, the share of those expecting accession within one to two years has been steadily decreasing (from 61% to 6%), while the share of those citing a timeframe of five to ten years has been increasing (from 4% to 32%). 43% believe that the EU is interested in Ukraine’s accession (50% in 2025), while 54% are convinced that it is not interested.

The fight against corruption remains the top priority for reforms (78%), and 74% of respondents believe that the government’s current efforts are insufficient. The greatest dissatisfaction is with progress in this very area (83%) and with reforms of the judicial system and the prosecutor’s office (71%).

The survey was conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) among 2,000 respondents aged 18 and older in all government-controlled regions. The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The sample is representative by age, gender, and type of settlement (margin of error—no more than 2.2 percentage points with a 95% confidence level).

This was reported with reference to the survey results.

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