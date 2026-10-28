Akhmetov's DTEK Continues to Invest in Ukraine's Energy Sector Despite Russian Attacks

Amid a full-scale war, Ukraine is effectively building a new power grid. Alongside the restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks, the country is developing new power generation capacity.

According to him, despite changes in the tactics of Russian strikes, the enemy’s main goal remains the same—to destroy Ukraine’s power grid. At the same time, energy companies are adapting to new challenges and continuing to expand the country’s energy infrastructure.

“All these years, since the start of the full-scale invasion, we have essentially been building a new power grid in the country. Yes, some things are going better than others, but we are building a new power grid. And what is happening is unique in Europe,” Gelukh emphasized.

He explained that Ukrainian energy professionals are forced to tackle two tasks simultaneously: restoring damaged equipment to meet consumers’ current needs and building new capacity for the future.

Gelyukh emphasized that DTEK continues to invest in the restoration and development of Ukraine’s energy sector. In particular, the company is developing renewable energy, electricity storage systems, and new flexible generation capacity.

According to him, DTEK shareholder Rinat Akhmetov’s fundamental position is that the construction of new power generation capacity should not be postponed until the war ends.

This was stated by DTEK’s Director of Strategy, Ivan Gelukh.



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