The Swiss company DTEK Trading SA, linked to Rinat Akhmetov, may have continued to receive coal from a Russian mine even after the full-scale invasion began. According to an investigation by “Slidstvo.Info,” customs documents record such shipments from January through August 2022. DTEK denies that the company received Russian coal during this period.

The investigation was made possible by a massive leak of banking documents from Deutsche Bank—one of Germany’s largest banks. The materials were examined as part of the Inside Deutsche Bank project. Journalists reviewed approximately 15 million files. Among them were documents and correspondence from the bank’s departments responsible for combating financial crimes, sanctions compliance, and internal audit.

During its analysis, “Slidstvo.Info” drew attention to a single transaction that the bank had flagged as risky. It is dated August 7, 2019. At that time, DTEK Trading SA transferred $290,000 to the account of the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port. This was an advance payment for two shipments of goods. While verifying the counterparties, the banking system detected a possible match with an entry on the sanctions list regarding PJSC “Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port.”

The bank asked for an explanation of the potential sanctions risks associated with this transaction. At that time, a significant number of Russian ports were already subject to sanctions, but the restrictions did not directly apply to the Port of Novorossiysk. Afterward, journalists decided to investigate whether DTEK Trading SA continued to do business with Russian companies later on.

What connection did DTEK have with a Russian mine?

The investigation focused on “Obukhovskaya Mine Administration,” located in the city of Zverevo in Russia’s Rostov Oblast. Until 2021, the enterprise belonged to Rinat Akhmetov. Subsequently, the company that owned the mine was taken over by Russia’s Sberbank due to outstanding loans. The bank then resold the asset to another investor.

However, according to “Slidstvo.Info,” the change in ownership did not necessarily mean an end to business ties with Akhmetov’s companies. Customs records contain entries regarding possible coal shipments from this mine to the Swiss company DTEK.

Journalists uncovered documents covering the period from January to August 2022. The most recent of these declarations lists a shipment dated August 4. In the documents, the goods are described as “anthracite coal.” According to investigators, the coal under these contracts was intended for delivery to India, Bulgaria, and Romania.

DTEK’s Response

Journalists reached out to the company for comment on the discovered documents. DTEK denied that it received coal from a Russian mine in 2022.

Thus, the company’s position contradicts the information investigators found in customs databases. At the same time, the shipment records alone do not yet allow for a complete determination of all the circumstances surrounding the transactions, including the actual receipt of the goods and their subsequent movement.

Did these shipments violate sanctions?

It is also important to note that at the time of the alleged shipments, various restrictions on trade in Russian coal were in effect. The ban on its import into Ukraine took effect in April 2022. The European Union imposed a similar ban in August of that same year.

According to an assessment by “Slidstvo.Info,” the Swiss company did not formally violate the European ban, as the transactions uncovered by journalists pertained to the period before it took effect. However, these documents raise questions about whether Akhmetov’s business truly severed all ties with Russian companies after the start of the full-scale war. The investigation also recalls a statement made by the businessman himself in March 2022. At that time, he reported that he had severed all ties with Russia and no longer had any interests or assets there.

Currently, DTEK denies having imported Russian coal in 2022. At the same time, journalists cite customs documents that record potential shipments from a Russian mine to a Swiss company. Additional documents and explanations from all parties may help clarify the circumstances of these transactions. This was reported by Slidstvo.Info on Friday, November 20.

DTEK published footage of the damage to energy facilities in the Kyiv region and showed how energy workers restored power after another massive Russian attack on November 20.

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