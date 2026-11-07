DTEK warned that the restoration of a power facility attacked by Russia in the Kyiv region would take a long time

On the night of November 7, Russian terrorist forces damaged one of DTEK’s power facilities in the Kyiv region. Part of the Brovary district is without power, and restoring electricity will take a long time.



DTEK reported that the Russian attack caused a power outage in part of the Brovary district. The scale of the damage is significant, so restoring power may take a long time.

The work of power utility crews is complicated by constant air raid alerts and the threat of repeated strikes. Due to the danger, repair crews cannot always work continuously.

Despite this, specialists are doing everything possible to restore power to residents’ homes in the district as quickly as possible.

DTEK thanked consumers for their patience and understanding of the situation.

DTEK reported this on its official channels.

As a reminder, on November 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces had struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kyiv region on November 7, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. Rescue workers managed to extinguish it quickly.

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