DTEK stated that, following the start of the full-scale invasion, it had not purchased coal from Russia or transferred money to Russian counterparties. This was the company’s response to a report by Slidstvo.Info, which discussed the group’s cooperation with Deutsche Bank and possible shipments of Russian coal. At the same time, DTEK explained that while some shipments of this raw material did take place after February 2022, they consisted of cargo that had been dispatched before the start of the full-scale war.

DTEK published an official response to the “Slidstvo.Info” report on its website. The company disagreed with the journalists’ conclusions and stated that it could not confirm the authenticity of the documents to which they referred. “Slidstvo.Info” reported on the cooperation between companies in the DTEK Group and Germany’s Deutsche Bank. In the article, the journalists cite documents they describe as internal bank documents. According to them, they received these documents from sources whose names they did not disclose.

DTEK responded that it does not have access to these materials and therefore cannot verify whether they are authentic, whether they contain complete information, or in what context they were created. For this reason, the company believes that conclusions drawn based on them cannot be considered reliable.

DTEK also emphasized that its cooperation with Ukrainian and international banks complies with transparency requirements, corporate governance standards, and applicable laws. In particular, the company stated that it complies with sanctions restrictions and anti-money laundering regulations. According to the company, the group’s financial statements are audited by international auditors.

Separately, DTEK explained why its relationship with Deutsche Bank had changed. The company stated that new joint projects were suspended following the restructuring of DTEK Energo’s debt in 2017. According to the company, the restructuring was caused by the loss of assets in the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions due to Russian aggression. DTEK asserts that other banks made similar decisions at that time. Some of them subsequently resumed financing. The company also denied that the changes in its cooperation with Deutsche Bank were related to issues concerning shareholder capital, sanctions risks, or possible legal violations.

At the same time, the statement notes that Deutsche Bank continues to cooperate with companies in the SCM Group, to which DTEK belongs, including by providing them with loans. The company separately commented on reports of possible transactions involving Russian coal after the start of the full-scale war. DTEK stated that after February 24, 2022, it did not enter into any contracts with Russian counterparties nor make any payments to them.

At the same time, the company acknowledged that isolated shipments of coal of Russian origin may have continued after that date. However, according to DTEK’s explanation, these were residual shipments of raw materials that had actually been loaded and shipped before February 24, 2022. “Any shipments of coal originating from the Russian Federation after February 2022 were insignificant residual shipments of raw materials that had already been shipped and were in transit as of February 24, 2022,” the company stated.

DTEK also emphasized that all transactions, including those conducted through Deutsche Bank, were lawful, economically justified, and in compliance with the legislation in effect at the time. They added that being subject to financial monitoring does not in itself mean that the company violated the law. Thus, DTEK denies purchasing Russian coal and transferring funds to Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, the company explains that any shipments of Russian raw materials may have occurred because they were dispatched before February 24, 2022. This is stated in the company’s response to the report by “Slidstvo.Info.”

The Swiss company DTEK Trading SA, linked to Rinat Akhmetov, may have received coal from a Russian mine even after the start of the full-scale invasion. According to an investigation by “Slidstvo.Info,” customs documents record such shipments from January through August 2022. DTEK denies that the company received Russian coal during this period.

DTEK published footage of the destruction at energy facilities in the Kyiv region and showed how energy workers restored power after another massive Russian attack on November 20.





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