Major General Serhiy Duka of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a defendant in the “Carthage” case, stated that he still does not know his official status within the service. He learned of his dismissal from the media and was not shown any relevant order.

“To be honest, I don’t even know. I haven’t been shown any document specifying my status. I know from the media that I’ve been dismissed from my post,” Duka said, responding to a question from TSK Chairman Oleksiy Goncharenko.

The position in question is that of first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

At the same time, the general emphasized that it is impossible to dismiss him from military service in the SBU until martial law ends. He also claims that since he was released on bail, he has not communicated with anyone from the service.

He made these remarks on Wednesday, November 18, at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigation Commission.

Video: General Duka stated that the NABU is putting pressure on the country’s political leadership.

As a reminder, General Serhiy Duka appeared at the hearing and answered specific questions. In particular, during the hearing, Duka stated that he had watched an interview with “The Mexican,” but is not personally acquainted with him.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka as part of a case involving bribes from call centers. The detention took place as part of the “Carthage” operation to dismantle a criminal organization whose members systematically paid bribes to high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

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