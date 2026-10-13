Following the Russian attack on Rivne on October 13, two of the city’s higher education institutions are changing their teaching format. The Rivne Medical Academy has already switched to distance learning through October 16. Rivne State University of Humanities, one of whose buildings sustained significant damage as a result of the strike, is considering switching to this format by the end of the week.

According to available information, 25 people were injured in the attack on Rivne State University of Humanities. Two of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing surgery.

Remote Learning at Universities in Rivne

The Rivne Medical Academy switched its students to distance learning from October 13 to 16. The decision was made due to ongoing air raid alerts and an increased security threat in the city.

Meanwhile, according to Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko, Rivne State Humanitarian University is considering switching entirely to distance learning by the end of this week.

The minister explained that a fire broke out in the Rivne State Humanitarian University’s academic building as a result of a Russian strike. According to preliminary reports, the Faculty of Music Arts building was almost completely destroyed by fire.

According to Butenko, the damaged building is unfit for classes and requires reconstruction. Neighboring academic buildings have also sustained damage, including broken windows.

He emphasized that the future organization of the educational process will be determined based on the available facilities and the ability to ensure a safe learning environment.

According to the minister, all university students were in shelters during the attack. Among the injured are administrative staff members of the institution.

Consequences of the attack: 20 injured, two in intensive care

Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported that cleanup efforts are ongoing in the city following this morning’s strike.

He said the fire in the attacked academic building has been extinguished. The second floor and the facade of the building were damaged.

Meanwhile, the Rivne Regional Police clarified that 25 people were injured as a result of the attack, two of whom are in intensive care.

According to law enforcement officials, on October 13, Russian troops struck an educational institution in Rivne with a rocket-powered drone.

The building sustained significant damage as a result of the strike. Cars parked nearby, a mobile coffee shop, and adjacent structures were also damaged.

Rescue Operations and Investigation of a War Crime

According to the Rivne Regional Police, firefighters extinguished the blaze, but emergency rescue operations at the site of the strike are ongoing.

Police officers and National Guard personnel are securing the area. Bomb disposal experts are checking the area for dangerous debris, and police psychologists are providing assistance to citizens.

According to law enforcement officials, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the police are documenting the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor’s office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of the laws and customs of war.

The police are urging residents of Rivne not to approach suspicious objects or drone debris. If any are found, please contact emergency services at 101, 102, or 112.

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