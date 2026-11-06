Law enforcement officials have uncovered an organized group whose members were illegally registering land plots near Uzhhorod for subsequent sale. According to the investigation, the scheme was organized by two members of the Baranino Village Council.

According to preliminary information, relatives of the suspects own 30 land plots.

The Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that between 2024 and 2026, members of the group used forged archival documents and certificates to illegally register land in commercially attractive locations. To do this, they identified local residents to whom the village council had transferred plots back in the 1990s, but whose property rights had never been properly formalized.

Based on the forged certificates, they prepared land surveying documentation in the name of a certified engineer without his knowledge. The documents listed false locations for the plots, effectively “relocating” them to more valuable land. Subsequently, the false information was entered into the State Land Cadastre; the plots were registered in the names of straw men, subdivided, consolidated, and sold.

“Currently, the illegal registration of 10 land plots in the village of Velyki Lazy has been documented. In addition, members of the group attempted to sell approximately 3 hectares of land on the territory of the observation deck in the Horyany neighborhood for $270,000. The legality of the privatization of more than 100 plots is currently under review,” the prosecutor’s office stated.



Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the names of the scheme’s organizers. According to ZAXID.NET, the individuals in question are Valerii Shalakh and Eduard Pavlei, members of the Baranina Village Council. They enlisted a former businessman and an accomplice, who carried out day-to-day tasks, to assist in the scheme.

Millions of hryvnias in a hiding place for collateral

During more than 40 searches, law enforcement officials seized land documents, computer equipment, cash, and other evidence. Four members of the group were detained. The court remanded the suspects in custody with the option of posting bail ranging from 1 to 3 million hryvnias.

Afterward, one of the deputies (according to ZAXID.NET, this was Eduard Pavley) instructed his brother to retrieve money from the hideout—presumably proceeds from the illegal sale of land—to post 3 million hryvnias in bail on his behalf.

After exchanging the currency, the lawmaker’s brother was detained. Over 2.4 million hryvnias were seized from him, and an additional 54,000 dollars were found at the currency exchange office. Cash and a large amount of land documentation were also discovered at the hideout. The detainee was arrested with bail set at 2.1 million hryvnias and is suspected of money laundering involving property obtained by criminal means on a large scale (Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Members of the organized criminal group were charged with fraud on an especially large scale, laundering of criminally obtained property, and forgery of documents (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 2, 3 of Article 209, and Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The penalties under these articles provide for up to 12 years of imprisonment.

This was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The average price per hectare of land in Ukraine in 2026 rose to nearly 71,000 hryvnias

Read us on