A man and a woman were killed and another person sustained minor injuries as a result of a Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region. This was reported on November 29 by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration. The strike also damaged a residential building, and two minibuses caught fire nearby.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Russian attack resulted in the deaths of two people. Another person sustained minor injuries. “A man and a woman were killed as a result of the enemy attack in the Vinnytsia region. Another person sustained minor injuries,” Natalia Zabolotna reported. A residential building was also damaged as a result of the shelling. Two minibuses caught fire next to it. Rescue workers have already extinguished the fire.

Relevant services continue to work at the site of the strike. According to the head of the Regional State Administration, they are working to address the aftermath of the Russian attack. Natalia Zabolotna posted information about the fatalities, the injured person, and the damage on her Facebook page.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported.

Energy and railway infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the nighttime Russian attack on the Vinnytsia region. There were no casualties.

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