In Zaporizhzhia, two law enforcement officers were sentenced to actual prison terms for justifying and denying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

The lieutenant colonel received a sentence of 1 year and 6 months in prison, and the master sergeant received a sentence of 1 year.

The lieutenant colonel, who held a leadership position in an operational-technical unit, had been justifying Russian aggression for nearly four years. In conversations with colleagues, he referred to himself as “Russian,” expressed admiration for Russian intelligence agencies and special forces, denied Russia’s intentions to seize Ukraine, and described the war as an internal conflict. He also questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government and considered moving to Russia.

Another convicted man, a master sergeant, justified Russian strikes on energy and gas infrastructure from March 2022 to April 2024. He claimed that the destruction of civilian facilities was caused by Ukrainian air defense, described Russian soldiers as humane, supported the achievement of Russia’s goals by military means, and blamed the war solely on the Ukrainian government. The man also awaited the arrival of the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia and planned to remain there under Russian occupation.

Both law enforcement officers pleaded guilty, and the court approved their plea agreements. In support of the Defense Forces, the lieutenant colonel donated 200,000 hryvnias, and the master sergeant donated 100,000 hryvnias.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General.

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