Yegor Burkin explained his remarks on the NABU recordings regarding the attack on Denis Bigus

Yegor Burkin, a figure in the NABU “Carthage” case, gave an interview to blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, in which he confirmed that the voice on the recordings was his and explained his remarks regarding the attack on investigative journalist Denis Bigus.



“Denis Bigus did not receive any threats directed at him. No action was taken against Denis Bigus. What I say in private conversations with anyone is my own business. In this case, with Osipov. Why won’t NABU officials consider that perhaps I needed to do that? Why? For example, to create an extra image for myself and, among other things, so that Osipov and the agency would understand that I am a person ready to take specific, appropriate actions—and it doesn’t matter to me who stands before me. They should have understood that if I have the courage to attack journalist Bigus (as I’ve said, and I’ll emphasize again, there were no threats against Bigus, or any actions taken against him), then both Osipov and the agency would indirectly consider, in the event of a conflict with them, whether I would hesitate or whether I would attack,” stated Vasyl Tymoshenko’s interlocutor.

Yegor Burkin also noted that no more than five percent of what is currently happening in Ukraine has been made public.

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As a reminder, Bihus.Info founder Denis Bigus responded to NABU recordings in the “Carthage” case, in which the suspects discussed attacking him following an investigation into the U420 chain of stores.

On November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released recordings of conversations between individuals involved in the U420 case, during which they discussed the possibility of physically harming journalists who were covering the chain’s activities.

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