Yegor Burkin explained how call centers in Ukraine are categorized by type of fraud

Yegor Burkin, a suspect in the NABU “Carthage” case, gave an interview to blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko, in which he spoke about his call centers and, more generally, the types of fraud call centers engage in in Ukraine.

“I started running call centers in 2021—around September or October. However, after the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, everything shut down. First of all, it wasn’t clear what would happen next. Things more or less settled down by around June or July, so I would consider the summer of 2022 to be the official start of our call centers’ operations,” Burkin said.

When asked about the number of call centers, he did not give an exact figure, noting that approximately 50 people worked there.

“What was shown in the NABU footage is true—there were about 50 people, not much more. But let’s break down what call centers actually are. Call centers are divided into 5–6 categories based on their activities. These could have been call centers targeting banks—specifically, the ones that scam elderly people. They could have been call centers dealing with forex trading. This isn’t a scam, but they’re looking for get-rich-quick types here. These are call centers for fortune-tellers. Call centers for selling dietary supplements, call centers for pyramid schemes, and call centers for “investment returns.” What does “investment recovery” mean? These are call centers that scam people a second time. For example, you receive a call; you’ve been scammed—they’ve stolen money from your card or from Forex— and after some time, they contact you, or you come across an ad on social media: “You’ve been a victim of scammers—we’ll help you!” No, no one will ever help you again. These are the very same scammers. Out of all this, we were involved, in my opinion, in the most innocent and non-illegal activities—perhaps a little immoral, but not illegal—such as selling dietary supplements and fortune-telling. “We didn’t break the law; perhaps I could be accused of some tax evasion,” Burkin said.

He also added that his circle of business associates is not called “Khimprom.”

“I don’t call myself ‘Khimprom.’ That’s just a fairy tale made up by journalists—the terrifying ‘Khimprom.’ There’s me, and there are the people I do business with. With some on a case-by-case basis, with others on a regular basis,” Burkin noted.

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As a reminder, in this interview, Yegor Burkin—a figure in the NABU recordings related to the “Carthage” case—explained his remarks regarding the attack on investigative journalist Denys Bigus.

On November 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine released recordings of conversations between individuals implicated in Case U420, during which they discussed the possibility of physically assaulting journalists who were covering the activities of a chain of stores.

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