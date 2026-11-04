Ukraine's economy contracted by 0.7% in the third quarter

Following a recovery in the second quarter of 2026, Ukraine’s economy began to contract again. At the end of the third quarter, the country’s real gross domestic product decreased by 0.7% compared with the same period last year.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, real GDP contracted by 0.5% (seasonally adjusted).

Thus, following a recovery in the second quarter, Ukraine’s economy has once again entered a contractionary phase. In the second quarter (April–June), real GDP increased by 0.4% year-over-year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, adjusted for seasonal factors, growth stood at 0.3%.

The current decline turned out to be deeper than the NBU had forecast. According to the National Bank’s forecast, released in late October, real GDP was expected to contract by 0.5% year-over-year in the third quarter. The new data from the State Statistics Service turned out to be 0.2 percentage points worse.

The National Bank itself attributes the worsening economic situation primarily to intensified Russian strikes on industrial infrastructure and logistics facilities, as well as the blockade of seaports. Metallurgical and mining enterprises were hit the hardest. Declines were also recorded in manufacturing, trade, and the agricultural sector.

This was reported by the State Statistics Service.



Concorde Capital forecasts a decline in Ukraine’s economy in 2026.

Prior to this, the Verkhovna Rada extended the deadlines for issuing permits for foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has also begun reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

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