The High Anti-Corruption Court found Viktor Sivets, the former head of the State Forest Resources Agency, and his wife, Marina Zhuravleva, guilty in absentia of extorting and receiving unlawful benefits on an exceptionally large scale, as well as the laundering of illicit proceeds.

According to the investigation, between 2011 and 2014, Sivets, who headed the State Forestry Agency during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency, organized a corruption scheme involving the export of Ukrainian timber with the help of his wife. Foreign companies purchasing timber products were forced to pay bribes to export them from Ukraine.

The funds received were transferred to the accounts of offshore companies in banks in Latvia and Switzerland. They were subsequently laundered, in particular through the purchase of luxury real estate and high-end goods.

Sivets and his wife were charged with extorting and receiving illicit benefits totaling $3.7 million and 10.8 million euros. At the National Bank of Ukraine’s exchange rate at the time the crimes were committed, this amounted to 141.3 million hryvnias.

The court sentenced Viktor Sivets to 12 years in prison under Part 4 of Article 368 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was also barred from holding positions in government agencies for three years, and the court ordered the confiscation of all property belonging to him.

His wife was sentenced to 10 years in prison under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 368, and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In addition, she was barred from holding certain positions for three years, and her property was ordered to be confiscated.

Until the verdict becomes final, the court left unchanged the pretrial detention measures applied to both defendants.

Furthermore, the court ordered the special confiscation of 1.2 million euros and 1.4 million dollars held in bank accounts in Switzerland, as well as a house registered in the name of a third party.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Absolution Leaks.

In the Carpathian region, officials from the State Forestry Service of Ukraine are suspected of illegally selling timber.

Police uncovered a scheme involving overpriced firewood for the army.