The former NABU detectives who investigated the Artem Shil case were never questioned

In the fall of 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches of the homes of former NABU detectives who had investigated Artem Shil’s corruption scheme at Ukrzaliznytsia, but a year after these investigative actions, according to one of the participants in the events, they had still not been questioned.

This was reported by former NABU detective Taras Likunov, who currently heads the department of internal audits, cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and personnel security at “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

The searches took place approximately two months after the searches and arrests of NABU detectives Ruslan Magamedrasulov and Viktor Gusarov. In both cases, the investigative actions were conducted by the SBU. According to Likunov, he does not consider this coincidence to be accidental.

“They conducted searches at our offices in an attempt to drag us into the Fedir Khrystenko case and fabricate evidence suggesting that he had allegedly hired us at Ukrzaliznytsia and thus carried out work for the enemy,” the former detective stated.

This is his assessment of the motives behind the investigative actions, not a fact established by a court. Likunov also suggested that the SBU may have been trying to regain influence over the state-owned company’s procurement after former NABU detectives had overhauled its security service. According to him, at that time, information was coming in that SBU officers were approaching “Ukrzaliznytsia” employees with questions about why the company was not making payments to certain contractors for goods delivered.

“And it appeared that the SBU wanted to regain control over procurement at Ukrzaliznytsia,” he said.

The former detective explained that after his team joined Ukrzaliznytsia’s corporate security department, the procurement approval process was changed. Previously, the security service could block tenders, in particular by citing SBU letters regarding potential risks associated with suppliers. Now, according to Likunov, it merely offers professional caveats without making decisions to block procurements.

He drew particular attention to the outcome of the searches.

“We weren’t even questioned. During the search, I was handed three summonses to appear for questioning. The questioning never took place because the investigator kept postponing it each time. Moreover, my colleagues submitted motions requesting to be questioned as witnesses. There was no response whatsoever,” Likunov said.

According to him, the motion to conduct the search was approved by then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. Likunov believes that there was no specific procedural necessity for the Prosecutor General’s involvement in approving such a motion, since at that time he was no longer working as a NABU detective.

“His signature didn’t evoke any particular reaction in me, but it gave the impression that this wasn’t just an ordinary search. I concluded that it was related to an attack on NABU, because I had no other explanation,” he noted.

Likunov’s supervisor at “Ukrzaliznytsia,” who is also a former NABU detective, Oleksandr Rykovtsev, believes that since July 2025, there has been a systematic campaign of pressure against NABU detectives, SAPO prosecutors, and individuals involved in investigating high-level corruption. According to information provided in the interview, Rykovtsev sent official letters to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor General.

Commenting on ways to defend against such pressure, Likunov emphasized the role of the courts. He spoke positively about human rights standards at the High Anti-Corruption Court, while sharply criticizing the practices of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv.

The searches took place against the backdrop of a standoff over the independence of the NABU and the SAP, as well as criminal proceedings against certain NABU investigators. At the same time, the circumstances cited by Likunov do not provide grounds to assert that the criminal proceedings within which the searches were conducted have been closed or that the investigative actions have been officially deemed unfounded. This refers to his testimony regarding the absence of interrogations and his assessment of the SBU’s possible motives.

Artem Shilo was formally charged in the spring of 2024. As early as November 2022, a Bihus.Info investigation reported that Artem Shilo had accumulated assets worth nearly $4 million during his ten years in public service. He was also described as close to Oleg Tatarov, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and to those who “oversee the railways.” Furthermore, Shilo is specifically linked to the arrival of the Russian bookmaker 1xBet in Ukraine.

At the same time, Artem Shilo was dismissed from his position as head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) prior to the announcement of the charges against him. According to ZN.UA, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally initiated the dismissal.

In the case involving “Ukrzaliznytsia” procurements from 2021 to 2023, investigators determined that losses amounted to 182 million hryvnias. In early October 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement signed by Artem Shil.

Source: Interview with Tetiana Bezruk for ZN.UA.

As a reminder, Artem Shilo, a former adviser to the Office of the President and a former SBU employee, received an eight-year prison sentence in the case involving procurement fraud at Ukrzaliznytsia; however, he will not serve his sentence behind bars. The High Anti-Corruption Court approved his plea agreement, under which Shilo was exempted from serving his sentence and placed on a three-year probationary period.

Shilo, a former adviser to the Office of the President and former head of a department at the SBU, participated in the court hearing via video link while driving a car.

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