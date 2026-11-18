The High Anti-Corruption Court found the former head of the State Agency for Forest Resources of Ukraine guilty of receiving an unlawful benefit on an exceptionally large scale and laundering funds obtained through criminal means. The court found his wife guilty of aiding and abetting in the acceptance of a bribe and money laundering.

The former head of the State Forestry Agency was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and his wife to 10 years. In addition, both defendants were ordered to forfeit all their property and were barred from holding certain positions for three years.

Furthermore, the court ordered the transfer to the state of:

over 1.2 million euros and over 1.4 million U.S. dollars from the company’s account at a Swiss bank;

two houses with land plots in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, registered in another person’s name. One of these houses has an area of over 1,000 square meters.

The court upheld the seizure of other assets belonging to the aforementioned individuals: a Porsche Cayenne and a Lexus LX 570, real estate in Kyiv and the Sumy region, as well as a controlling stake (over 95%) in a sawmill.

The verdict may be appealed within 30 days of its announcement by filing an appeal through the High Anti-Corruption Court to the Court’s Appeals Chamber.

Case No. 991/3855/24 This was reported by the High Anti-Corruption Court. In the Ternopil region, the director of a municipal forestry enterprise was charged with illegal logging worth over ₴4.5 million. In Vinnytsia Oblast, four officials from one of the forest districts under the Haisyn Forest Administration are suspected of illegally logging valuable tree species, causing the state over 5.5 million UAH in losses. According to the investigation, two forest rangers and two foremen acted as an organized group and received over 3.1 million UAH in illicit gains. In the Carpathian region, law enforcement officials exposed two officials from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Forestry Administration, a branch of the “Carpathian Forest Office” of the state-owned enterprise “Forests of Ukraine.” According to the investigation, they sold timber to business owners off the books and accepted money in return. Both men were detained during the handover of another 80,000 hryvnias.

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