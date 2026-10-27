Former Energoatom Executive Kim Was Exonerated of Criminal Liability Due to the Expiration of the Statute of Limitations

The High Anti-Corruption Court acquitted Vissarion Kim, the former acting president of NAEK “Energoatom” and former general director of the “South Ukraine NPP” branch, of criminal charges. The decision was based on the expiration of the statute of limitations in the case involving alleged abuses which, according to the prosecution, caused the company losses amounting to tens of millions of hryvnias.

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court issued its ruling on October 15.

According to the prosecution, between 2007 and 2012, Vissarion Kim, while serving as general director of the South Ukraine NPP, abused his official position. Investigators believed that he acted intentionally, for his own personal gain, and in collusion with others as part of a premeditated conspiracy.

The prosecution alleged that Kim organized the abuse of office by officials at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant. According to the prosecutor, these actions caused losses totaling 10.52 million hryvnias to the state-owned enterprise “NAEK Energoatom.”

In addition, during the same period, Kim allegedly organized another scheme to embezzle funds totaling 17.42 million hryvnias.

According to the prosecutor, both alleged crimes were completed in 2013. Accordingly, the statute of limitations in the case expired in 2023.

In addition to Vissarion Kim, the defense attorneys requested that his son, Artem Kim, and the former deputy director general of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, Volodymyr Bohatchuk, be exempted from criminal liability.

The court ruling states:

“The motion is granted. The defendants are exempted from criminal liability on the charges of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. Exonerate him from criminal liability on the charges of committing criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. To dismiss the consolidated criminal proceedings with respect to the charges of committing criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.”

Thus, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to exempt the defendants from criminal liability in the relevant part of the proceedings due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. The charges set forth in the case represent the position of the prosecution and do not constitute a finding of guilt established by this decision.

This was reported by the publication “Slovo i Dilo.”

As a reminder, the Supervisory Board of JSC “NAEK “Energoatom” selected Yuriy Tkachuk, CEO of JSC “Ukrgazvydobuvannya,” as the winner of the competitive selection process for the position of chairman of the company’s board of directors. Pavlo Pavlyshyn, who headed the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant for ten years, was elected as a member of the Management Board responsible for nuclear safety and operations.

The Supervisory Board of JSC “Energoatom” appointed Oleksandr Ostapovets as interim acting chairman of the company’s board of directors. He will lead the company until the new permanent board takes office.

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