The former mayor of Reni and a former city council member were finally convicted of extorting $100,000 in exchange for leasing approximately 2.5 hectares of municipal land. The defendants had already received half of that amount.

The former mayor was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property, and the former council member was sentenced to 10 years with confiscation.

Both were also barred from holding office in government or local self-government bodies for three years.

On November 16, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the defense’s appeals and upheld the verdict. The decision has become final, but it can still be appealed to the Supreme Court within three months.

Source: Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office

A judge from the Pavlohrad Court was sentenced to prison for accepting a $2,000 bribe.

A female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a $14,000 bribe.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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