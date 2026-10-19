Bogdan Danilyshyn, former Minister of Economy and former Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine, has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of State Land Bank LLC. The State Property Fund of Ukraine issued the corresponding order on October 16, 2026.

As part of the institution’s supervisory board, Danylyshyn will serve as a state representative under the State Property Fund’s quota. Two years ago, he was previously elected to this supervisory board.

Source: “Glavkom.”

In October 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Bohdan Danylyshyn from his position as a member of the National Bank’s Board.

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