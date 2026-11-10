Former Head of the Port of Chornomorsk Sentenced to 10 Years for a $250,000 Bribe

On November 10, 2026, a panel of judges at the High Anti-Corruption Court handed down a verdict against the former acting head of the state-owned enterprise “Chornomorsk Sea Trade Port.” He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The court found the man guilty of extorting and receiving $250,000 in illicit benefits from a representative of a private company. In exchange for these funds, he was to ensure that the creditors’ committee—which included the state-owned enterprise—approved the debtor’s reorganization plan, as well as to take other actions. His actions were classified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the time the crime was committed, the bankruptcy case involving the aforementioned company was pending in one of the commercial courts, and approval of the reorganization plan—subject to court confirmation—would have enabled the investor to resume business operations within the port facilities of the debtor company.

The court sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment, with a three-year ban on holding certain positions, and the confiscation of all property owned by him.

It should be noted that the court changed the convicted person’s pretrial detention measure from bail to pretrial detention. The court ordered that the individual be taken into custody in the courtroom.

The court’s verdict will take legal effect thirty days after it is announced, unless it is appealed. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. A judge from the Pavlohrad Court was sentenced to prison for accepting a $2,000 bribe. A female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of $14,000. In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias. In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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