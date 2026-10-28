The claim regarding the alleged sudden dismissal and urgent departure abroad of Daria Sofina, director of the National Bank’s Licensing Department, amid searches conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), is untrue. The former NBU official resigned of her own accord, giving her employer advance notice within the two-week period required by law, and law enforcement authorities did not conduct any investigative actions against her or the employees of her unit at the regulator.

Yulia Yevtushenko, Director of the NBU’s Communications Department, reported this in response to an official media inquiry from the online outlet UA.NEWS.

The day before, the editorial staff had contacted the NBU following reports that Sofina was implicated in one of the episodes of the criminal investigation involving the state-owned “Sens Bank.” It was alleged that the head of the National Bank’s licensing division submitted her resignation and left her job two days before NABU detectives conducted searches, after which she immediately left Ukraine.

Given the public outcry surrounding the “Sens Bank” case, UA.NEWS reached out to the NBU requesting a comprehensive explanation regarding the grounds and timing of the termination of the official’s employment, the existence of any legal proceedings by law enforcement agencies, and whether management was aware of her current whereabouts.

The National Bank provided a detailed explanation of the timeline and legal grounds for the personnel changes. According to the regulator, the order to dismiss Daria Sofina was issued based on her personal request dated October 12, 2026, i.e., in compliance with the requirements of Article 38 of the Labor Code regarding two weeks’ written notice. She officially left her position at the NBU on October 27, 2026. The National Bank emphasized that as of the date of her departure, Sofina was in Ukraine and was fully performing her official duties, and that no investigative or procedural actions were conducted against her or other employees of the Licensing Department on the National Bank’s premises.

The regulator also outlined the scope of the Licensing Department’s responsibilities in the context of decisions regarding banking institutions, specifically “Sens Bank.” The NBU explained that the department is responsible only for overseeing authorization procedures, sanctions compliance, and monitoring related parties, while final decisions on approving or rejecting management appointments are made exclusively by collegial bodies—the Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation or the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Earlier, People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggested that the NABU searches at the office of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “SENS Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “the supervisor from Bankova,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) previously confirmed that searches were conducted at the National Bank’s premises and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

As a reminder, Pyshny denied that he had influenced personnel decisions at Sens Bank.

In addition, searches were also conducted at Sens Bank as part of a special anti-corruption operation by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

The candidacy of businessman Vasyl Vesely for a position at “SENS Bank” was recommended by Andriy Pyshny, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine. According to Shevki Adzuner, Pyshny personally introduced him to Vesely even before the interview process began.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Oleksiy Stupak, chairman of the board of “Sens Bank,” in the form of bail set at 15 million hryvnias, which must be paid within five days. The prosecutor’s office had demanded 150 million hryvnias.

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