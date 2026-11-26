In Kamianets-Podilskyi, a former senior police investigator was convicted of accepting a $1,500 bribe in exchange for promising to close a criminal case involving a traffic accident and return a Geely car to its owner. The court sentenced him to five years in prison but suspended the sentence for a three-year probationary period. The man also agreed to donate 150,000 hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These facts were established by the Kamianets-Podilskyi City and District Court of Khmelnytskyi Oblast in its verdict dated October 23, 2026, in Case No. 676/3114/26.

Investigator Demanded $1,500 to Close a Traffic Accident Case

The story began with an accident that occurred on December 16, 2024, on Pryvokzalna Street in Kamianets-Podilskyi. The driver of a Geely struck a pedestrian. The police opened a criminal case regarding this incident under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The team of investigators handling the traffic accident included a senior investigator from the Transportation Crimes Investigation Division of the Kamianets-Podilskyi District Police Department.

According to the prosecution, no later than September 2025, the law enforcement officer decided to accept money in exchange for closing the case and returning the car to its owner. On November 14, 2025, during a face-to-face meeting, he offered the man $1,500. In exchange for this money, the investigator promised to close the criminal case and return the Geely car once the pretrial investigation was completed.

The man agreed to the proposal. However, the agreement was not carried out immediately. On January 15, 2026, during their next meeting, the investigator again brought up the $1,500 he wanted to receive for closing the case and returning the car.

That same day, around 4:18 p.m., they met near the maternity hospital on Ivan Vyhovsky Street. At the investigator’s instruction, the man got into a Renault Duster service vehicle. During the ride, he handed the investigator the agreed-upon $1,500.

After receiving the money, the investigator attempted to exchange it

After receiving the dollars, the law enforcement officer called an acquaintance and arranged to meet at the parking lot of a store on Nigynske Highway. As stated in the verdict, the investigator wanted to exchange the dollars he had received for his acquaintance’s money in order to conceal the source of the illicit benefit.

The acquaintance did not know where the funds came from and agreed to the exchange. However, he only had $1,000 on him. The investigator agreed to accept that amount, and the acquaintance was to give him the remaining $500 later. However, the exchange could not be completed without consequences. On the same day, January 15, 2026, the law enforcement officer was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was subsequently notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit as a public official under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigator pleaded guilty and agreed to transfer 150,000 hryvnias to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On September 16, 2026, the defendant, together with the prosecutor and with the participation of his defense attorney, entered into a plea agreement. The former investigator fully admitted his guilt and confirmed that he had voluntarily agreed to the terms of the plea agreement. He also accepted the proposed sentence.

A separate obligation was to transfer 150,000 hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The man was required to do so within 15 days after the court approved the agreement. The parties agreed on the following sentence:

five years of imprisonment;

a three-year ban on holding positions in government agencies, law enforcement agencies, and local government;

no confiscation of property;

suspension of the principal sentence with a three-year probationary period.

The court approved the plea agreement and agreed to the terms of the sentence.

Why the Court Did Not Send the Former Police Officer to Prison

During the trial, the court took into account several mitigating circumstances. In particular, the defendant had no prior criminal record, was described favorably, and had received awards. He was the sole provider for two children. In addition, since 2015, he had been the official guardian of his incapacitated father, who had a Group I disability and required outside care.

Among the mitigating circumstances, the court also cited sincere remorse, a full admission of guilt, and active cooperation with the investigation. The court found no circumstances that would have aggravated the sentence. Separately, the court noted that the crime was documented under the supervision of law enforcement agencies. According to the case file, there was no extortion of money. Furthermore, no victims were identified in the criminal proceedings, and no material harm was caused to private interests.

Another argument in favor of approving the plea agreement was the defendant’s commitment to transfer 150,000 hryvnias to support the Ukrainian army. At the same time, the charges involved a corruption-related criminal offense, which carries a severe penalty. However, the law allows, in certain cases, for a person to be exempted from serving a sentence with probation if the court approves a plea agreement. It was precisely this provision—the second paragraph of Part 1 of Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—that the court applied in this case.

What Sentence Was Imposed on the Former Investigator?

Ultimately, the court found the man guilty under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment. He was also barred from holding positions in government and law enforcement agencies, as well as in local government bodies, for three years. However, he was released on probation from serving the full five-year prison sentence. The probation period is three years.

During this time, the convicted person must fulfill the obligations established by the court. In particular, he must report periodically to the probation office and notify authorities of any change in his place of residence, employment, or education. He is also prohibited from leaving Ukraine without the authorization of the competent authority. In addition, the court ordered him to pay 8,022.60 hryvnias for the cost of expert examinations.

Thus, the former investigator, who received $1,500 in exchange for a promise to close the traffic accident case and return the car, was sentenced to five years in prison but effectively remained free with a three-year probationary period. One of the conditions of the approved agreement was the transfer of 150,000 hryvnias to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These facts were established by the Kamianets-Podilskyi City and District Court of Khmelnytskyi Oblast in its October 23, 2026, verdict in Case No. 676/3114/26.

The Court of Appeals amended the sentence of a driver involved in an accident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in the village of Bilskaya Volya, Varash District. The decision was made following a petition by juvenile prosecutors from the Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On Thursday, November 12, a fatal traffic accident involving two SUVs occurred in the Lviv region. A 4-year-old child died as a result of the collision, and the driver of one of the vehicles was detained.

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