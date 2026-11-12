Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations, with the assistance of the Ministry of Justice leadership, have completed a pretrial investigation into the former director of Sokyryany Correctional Colony No. 67 and the head of one of the facility’s divisions. They are accused of exploiting inmates, whom they forced to work without pay on private properties.

The indictments have already been submitted to the court.

According to the investigation, the officials used the inmates as unpaid labor for their own needs, as well as for the benefit of third parties with whom they sought to establish friendly relations.

The inmates were taken to private residences, where they performed various construction and household tasks.

In particular, the prisoners were assigned the following tasks:

chopping and sawing firewood;

loading wood;

laying sidewalk pavers;

cleaning the areas around the buildings.

According to investigators, this practice continued from early 2026 until July, when State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) officers uncovered the illegal scheme.

During searches, law enforcement officers gathered evidence of the illegal use of convicts’ labor. Both officials were notified of the charges against them.

Currently, the former prison warden and the head of one of its divisions have been dismissed from their positions. The materials from the pretrial investigation have been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations.

In Zakarpattia, two officials from Penitentiary Institution No. 9 are accused of embezzling food intended for inmates. According to the documents, more than 2 metric tons of hake and 900 kilograms of beef were written off, but in reality, the convicted prisoners did not receive these food items.

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