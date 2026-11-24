The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the sentence handed down to Igor Petryk, a former judge of the Kyiv Administrative Court of Appeals. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for accepting a bribe of $5,000. The appellate decision was announced on November 24, 2026, so the sentence remains in effect.

According to the case file, Ihor Petryk received $5,000 for a decision rendered by the appellate court. The case involved a lawsuit filed by a business entity. According to the prosecution, the judge received the improper benefit in exchange for a ruling in favor of the plaintiff. As early as July 9, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Petryk guilty of receiving an unlawful benefit. His actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At that time, the court sentenced the former judge to seven years in prison with the confiscation of all his property. Petryk was also barred from holding public office for three years. The former judge attempted to appeal this decision. However, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court agreed with the findings of the trial court and found no grounds to alter the sentence. Therefore, the seven-year prison term, the confiscation of property, and the three-year ban on holding public office remain in effect.

The Appeals Chamber’s ruling took legal effect immediately upon its announcement. At the same time, Petryk has the right to appeal the decision directly to the Supreme Court. He has three months to do so. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

People’s Deputy Serhiy Labazuk, whom the High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced on November 23 to seven years in prison for attempting to bribe high-ranking officials, stated that he disagrees with the decision and intends to file an appeal.

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